Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Stebin Ben | See Pictures
Nupur Sanon Engaged: Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon announced her engagement to singer Stebin Ben, sharing dreamy proposal photos that quickly caught fans’ attention online.
Romantic Yacht Proposal
The proposal took place on a yacht, where Stebin Ben went down on one knee amid placards reading “Will you marry me?”, making the moment extra special.
‘Easiest Yes Ever’
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Nupur called it the “easiest yes” she had ever said, confirming long-standing relationship rumours.
Ring Steals Spotlight
Nupur proudly flaunted her diamond engagement ring in the photos, with fans and celebrities showering the couple with congratulatory messages.
Wedding Date Finalised
According to sources, Nupur and Stebin will tie the knot on January 11 in Udaipur, with wedding celebrations planned over three days.
Intimate Ceremony Planned
The wedding will be a private affair with close friends and family, followed by a separate Mumbai reception for industry colleagues.
