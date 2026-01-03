LIVE TV
  Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Stebin Ben | See Pictures

Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Stebin Ben | See Pictures

Nupur Sanon Engaged: Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon announced her engagement to singer Stebin Ben, sharing dreamy proposal photos that quickly caught fans’ attention online.

Romantic Yacht Proposal
1/6
Romantic Yacht Proposal (Via Instagram)

Romantic Yacht Proposal

The proposal took place on a yacht, where Stebin Ben went down on one knee amid placards reading “Will you marry me?”, making the moment extra special.

‘Easiest Yes Ever’
2/6
‘Easiest Yes Ever’ (Via Instagram)

‘Easiest Yes Ever’

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Nupur called it the “easiest yes” she had ever said, confirming long-standing relationship rumours.

Ring Steals Spotlight
3/6
Ring Steals Spotlight (Via Instagram)

Ring Steals Spotlight

Nupur proudly flaunted her diamond engagement ring in the photos, with fans and celebrities showering the couple with congratulatory messages.

Wedding Date Finalised
4/6
Wedding Date Finalised (Via Instagram)

Wedding Date Finalised

According to sources, Nupur and Stebin will tie the knot on January 11 in Udaipur, with wedding celebrations planned over three days.

Intimate Ceremony Planned
5/6
Intimate Ceremony Planned (Via Instagram)

Intimate Ceremony Planned

The wedding will be a private affair with close friends and family, followed by a separate Mumbai reception for industry colleagues.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

