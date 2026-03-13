Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding Reception: Malaika Arora Looking SEXY at The After-Party | Bollywood & Cricket Celebrity Guestlist Photos
Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra threw a huge after‑party bringing together celebs from film and sports for a night full of style, music, and celebration. Top names showed up dressed to the nines, turning heads with fashion statements and red‑carpet energy. Cricket legends and movie stars filled the crowd, making the celebration feel like the season’s most talked‑about bash. Guests surprised fans with bold outfits, elegant accessories, and unforgettable looks that lit up the evening.
Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Wedding After Party Looks
Kritika Kamra wore a stunning white gown paired with a striking diamond‑ruby necklace that really stood out on her reception night look, adding a glamorous and elegant touch to her outfit.
Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Wedding After Party Celebrity Guests
The couple hosted a star‑studded wedding reception in Mumbai, with many well‑known faces from film and sports showing up to celebrate. This included Farhan Akhtar and Malaika Arora among others, making it a high‑profile evening.
Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Wedding After Party Cricket and Film Legend Guestlist
Cricket icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Yuvraj Singh were spotted mingling with Bollywood stars such as Naseeruddin Shah at the event.
Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Wedding After Party- Malaika Arora Look
Malaika Arora turned heads with a glamorous look in a silver gown at the after‑party, adding plenty of style to the evening.
Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Wedding After Party- Bride and Groom Moment
Photos show Kritika and Gaurav enjoying their big night together, with Kritika choosing a standout reception look and the couple looking happy and relaxed.
Disclaimer
This article is based on media coverage and publicly available information about the event. All celebrity appearances, outfits, and event details are reported by news sources. The content is intended for entertainment purposes only and may not reflect the personal views or private lives of the individuals mentioned.