Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur’s Wedding After-Party INVITE LEAKS: Date, Venue & Personal Details Out | Latest Bollywood News
Is Kritika Kamra secretly tying the knot with Gaurav Kapur? A leaked wedding after-party invite has set the internet buzzing. The viral invite reportedly reveals the date, timing and hints about the venue, giving fans a unexpected peek into the couple’s private celebration plans. With the invite leak creating massive curiosity online, everyone is no waiting for an official confirmation from Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur.
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s Wedding Date
According to reports, the couple will register their marriage on March 11, 2026, in an intimate ceremony. The ceremony is expected to take place at Gaurav Kapur’s residence in Mumbai, attended only by close family and friends.
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s Wedding After-Party Date and Venue
The leaked invitation suggests that the post-wedding celebration is scheduled for March 12, 2026, beginning around 7:30 pm. While the exact venue has not been officially confirmed, reports indicate the party will be held at a luxury venue in South Mumbai.
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur Leaked Invite
The invite reportedly features a relaxed tone, reading:
“The Party, After. We’d love to celebrate our wedding with you. Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows.” The wording hints that the couple is planning a laid-back celebration rather than a lavish Bollywood-style wedding.
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur Wedding
The celebrations are expected to include close friends, family members and a few colleagues from the entertainment and cricket fraternity.
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur Relationship
The couple confirmed their relationship publicly in December 2025, when Kritika shared photos of them together on social media.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on media reports and details from a reportedly leaked invitation circulating online. Neither Kritika Kamra nor Gaurav Kapur has officially confirmed these details. Readers are advised to wait for an official announcement from the couple or their representatives for confirmed information.