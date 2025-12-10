Kritika Kamra EXPOSED: Boyfriend, Net Worth, Age & Other SHOCKING Secrets Revealed
Kritika Kamra, a well-known Indian actress recognized for her work in OTT, television and films is currently making headlines. She has built a strong acting career over many years and continues to explore diverse roles on screen. Kritika’s public image combines acting talent and meaningful work, highlighting strength in her roles. From her age to boyfriend reveal, here’s everything you need to know about Kritika Kamra.
Kritika Kamra Birthday
Kritika Kamra was born on 25 October, 1988 in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She is 37 years old, as of 2025.
Kritika Kamra on Television
Kritika made her acting debut in 2007 with a supporting role in the TV serial Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar. Over the years she appeared in several other serials such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters among others.
Kritika Kamra Movies
Kritika entered Bollywood with the movie Mitron (2018). She has also featured in other films like Bheed (2023) and OTT web series after her television stint.
Kritika Kamra Ex-Boyfriend
Over the years, she has been linked with a few public figures and had dating rumors with actor Karan Kundra, among others.
Kritika Kamra Boyfriend
Recently, she reportedly shared a social-media photo with actor Gaurav Kapoor that created buzz among fans.
Kritika Kamra Net Worth
Kritika's estimated net worth is around ₹15 crore (as per the reports). She reportedly charges ₹70,000-80,000 per TV episode.
