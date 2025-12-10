LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump china Gaurav Kapoor Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Kritika Kamra EXPOSED: Boyfriend, Net Worth, Age & Other SHOCKING Secrets Revealed

Kritika Kamra EXPOSED: Boyfriend, Net Worth, Age & Other SHOCKING Secrets Revealed

Kritika Kamra, a well-known Indian actress recognized for her work in OTT, television and films is currently making headlines. She has built a strong acting career over many years and continues to explore diverse roles on screen. Kritika’s public image combines acting talent and meaningful work, highlighting strength in her roles. From her age to boyfriend reveal, here’s everything you need to know about Kritika Kamra.

By: Last Updated: December 10, 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kritika Kamra Birthday
1/7

Kritika Kamra Birthday

Kritika Kamra was born on 25 October, 1988 in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She is 37 years old, as of 2025.

Kritika Kamra on Television
2/7

Kritika Kamra on Television

Kritika made her acting debut in 2007 with a supporting role in the TV serial Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar. Over the years she appeared in several other serials such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters among others.

Kritika Kamra Movies
3/7

Kritika Kamra Movies

Kritika entered Bollywood with the movie Mitron (2018). She has also featured in other films like Bheed (2023) and OTT web series after her television stint.

Kritika Kamra Ex-Boyfriend
4/7

Kritika Kamra Ex-Boyfriend

Over the years, she has been linked with a few public figures and had dating rumors with actor Karan Kundra, among others.

Kritika Kamra Boyfriend
5/7

Kritika Kamra Boyfriend

Recently, she reportedly shared a social-media photo with actor Gaurav Kapoor that created buzz among fans.

Kritika Kamra Net Worth
6/7

Kritika Kamra Net Worth

Kritika's estimated net worth is around ₹15 crore (as per the reports). She reportedly charges ₹70,000-80,000 per TV episode.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS