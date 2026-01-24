KRK Booked in Shooting Case Again: 5 Biggest Controversies That Define Kamaal R Khan’s Explosive Public Persona
Self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, landed in legal trouble once again on Tuesday after being booked in a shooting-related case, adding to his long list of controversies. KKR has frequently sparked outrage across Bollywood and online platforms. Here’s a look at KKR’s five major controversies that define his explosive public persona.
Who is KRK?
KKR is an actor-producer and a self-proclaimed critic who is known for his provocative tweets, harsh film criticism, and attacks on celebrities. His followers early awaits his opinions, criticisms, and his content, which often lacks credibility and evidence.
KRK–Salman Khan Defamation Row
In 2021, KRK became embroiled in a public feud with Salman Khan after the actor filed a defamation suit against him. While KRK claimed the legal action was a response to his negative review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. KRK took to Twitter to announce that he would stop reviewing Salman Khan’s film, marking a rare instance of him publicly withdrawing from commentary.
KRK–Ajay Devgn Row Over Paid Reviews
In 2016, Ajay Devgn accused KRK of taking Rs 25 lakh from Karan Johar to promote Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while running down Shivaay. KRK rejected the allegation and hit back with a counter-claim, stating that Devgn and his business partner Kumar Mangat had offered him money to criticise Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
KRK’s Anushka Sharma–Virat Kohli Controversy
In 2022, Kamaal R Khan triggered widespread backlash after making controversial remarks about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. KRK suggested in a tweet that Sharma was responsible for Kohli’s struggles with mental health, a comment that was widely criticised. In another tweet that remains visible, KRK questioned how a “strong North Indian boy” like Kohli could experience depression and even cast doubts on Kohli’s place in Team India, further fuelling outrage.
KRK–Vikram Bhatt Defamation Row
In 2016 filmmaker Vikram Bhatt sent a defamation notice to KRK over comments made in his review of 1920 London. KRK had levelled personal allegations against Bhatt and made objectionable remarks about the film’s lead actor, Meera Chopra. In his notice, Bhatt accused KRK of deliberately defamatory conduct, intimidation and intentional insult, claiming that misleading statements were being spread on Twitter and YouTube.
KRK Bodyshaming Sonakshi Sinha and Vidya Balan
KRK’s widely condemned incident, where he posted a controversial poll asking, “Who looks like a bigger aunty?” while naming actors Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha. He further claimed that their physical appearance would negatively impact box office performance, triggering backlash for promoting insensitive and sexist stereotypes.