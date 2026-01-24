KRK Booked in Shooting Case Again: 5 Biggest Controversies That Define Kamaal R Khan’s Explosive Public Persona

KRK–Salman Khan Defamation Row

In 2021, KRK became embroiled in a public feud with Salman Khan after the actor filed a defamation suit against him. While KRK claimed the legal action was a response to his negative review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. KRK took to Twitter to announce that he would stop reviewing Salman Khan’s film, marking a rare instance of him publicly withdrawing from commentary.