  Krystle D'Souza Dirty Confession: Age, Ex-Boyfriend & Viral Dhurandhar "Shararat" Dance With Ranveer Singh

Krystle D’Souza Dirty Confession: Age, Ex-Boyfriend & Viral Dhurandhar “Shararat” Dance With Ranveer Singh

Krystle D’Souza is grabbing headlines once again, and this time it’s not just for her looks or roles. The actress recently went viral after saying that performing live with Ranveer Singh on the Dhurandhar song Shararat felt like “dancing in a club.” From her age to movies and OTT shows, here’s everything you need to know about the hot Bollywood actress Krystle D’Souza.

Published: January 6, 2026 15:46:26 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Krystle D'Souza Birthday and Age
1/6
Krystle D'Souza Birthday and Age

She was born on 1 March 1990, making her 35 years old as of 2025. She belongs to the Pisces zodiac sign.

Krystle D'Souza Husband
2/6

Krystle D'Souza Husband

She is not married currently. She has openly said she is focused on her career at the moment. She keeps her personal life mostly private despite constant rumors.

Krystle D'Souza Ex-Boyfriend
3/6

Krystle D'Souza Ex-Boyfriend

She was long rumored to be in a relationship with Karan Tacker, her co-star. Their off-screen chemistry sparked massive dating buzz during TV shows.

Krystle D'Souza Movies and OTT Work
4/6

Krystle D'Souza Movies and OTT Work

She made her Bollywood debut with Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She was praised for her screen presence despite limited screen time.

Krystle D'Souza TV Shows
5/6

Krystle D'Souza TV Shows

She rose to fame with hit TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Krystle D'Souza became a household name for her strong female-led characters.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

