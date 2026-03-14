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  • Kuldeep Yadav–Vanshika Chadha Wedding: From Yuzvendra Chahal to Suresh Raina, Cricketers Spotted at Grand Celebration | In Pics

Kuldeep Yadav–Vanshika Chadha Wedding: From Yuzvendra Chahal to Suresh Raina, Cricketers Spotted at Grand Celebration | In Pics

Indian player Kuldeep Yadav, the spinner from Team India, is going to marry his childhood friend Vanshika Chadha this Saturday, March 14, 2026. The pre-wedding celebrations have started at a five-star hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

Along with Rinku Singh and his fiance-politician Priya Saroj, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and Team Indias fielding coach T Dilip, many cricket personalities and close friends have already reached Mussoorie Queen of Hills for celebrating the wedding occasion. Besides the hill station wedding, the grand reception at a five-star hotel in Lucknow on March 17 is expected to witness more celebrities joining the couple and the event.

The celebrations videos have been shared by several social media accounts and show how Kuldeep and Vanshika have been enjoying the party moment along with music dance fun, and laughter while the song Mehendi hai rachne wali was playing and setting the party mood. These guests were greeted with a dhol and festive music that instantly decorated the lively pre-wedding mood. At one point in the interview with the press, Chahal remarked, Bhai ki shaadi hai, full dance hoga. I will dance and enjoy it a lot, whereas Dilip said, Sath mein rehte hainkhelte hai aur friend bhi hai To, accha lagta hai!

Published By: Published: March 14, 2026 15:11:51 IST
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Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha Haldi Ceremony
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Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha Marriage (Image Credits:X)

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha Haldi Ceremony

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha Haldi Ceremony at Mussoorie (Image Credits:X/ANI

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Rinku Singh (Image Credits:X)

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