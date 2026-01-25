LIVE TV
  • Kunal Kemmu Celebrates 11 Years of Togetherness With Soha Ali Khan, Shares Adorable UNSEEN Photos on Instagram

Kunal Kemmu Celebrates 11 Years of Togetherness With Soha Ali Khan, Shares Adorable UNSEEN Photos on Instagram

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu marked 11 years of marriage with wife Soha Ali Khan by sharing a series of adorable unseen pictures on Instagram. The post featured candid moments, throwback memories and snapshots from their travels, offering fans a glimpse into their journey as a couple over the years. Here’s a look at Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s unseen pictures that feature their mad love and beautiful relationship. 

Published By: Published: January 25, 2026 18:25:54 IST
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan Anniversary
1/5

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan Anniversary

The anniversary post followed closely after Soha Ali Khan also celebrated the occasion with a touching note, describing her decision to marry Kunal as the “best decision ever.”

Soha Ali Khan Anniversary Post
2/5

Soha Ali Khan Anniversary Post

Reflecting on their 11 years together, she lovingly called him her “11/10” and shared a video compilation of Kunal’s candid and playful moments, set to the timeless track Ye Ladka Hai Allah Kaisa Hai Deewana.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu First Meeting
3/5

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu First Meeting

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu first crossed paths on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge in 2009 and later developed a close bond while collaborating again on 99.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu Marriage
4/5

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu Marriage

After dating for several years, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on January 25, 2015.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu Children
5/5

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu Children

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu became parents to their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in September 2017.

