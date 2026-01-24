LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace davos Indian couple all-out war Iran BTech student Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Star Cast Salary LEAKED! Tulsi Virani’s Fees Will SHOCK You

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Star Cast Salary LEAKED! Tulsi Virani’s Fees Will SHOCK You

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is making headlins as fans are excited about the show’s return. Along with the cast and storyline, the fees of the lead actors have also became a major topic of discussion online. Reports suggest that the star cast is earning LAKHS per episode, making it one of the most talked-about TV comebacks. Here’s a look at how much the actors of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 are reportedly earning per episode. 

Published By: Published: January 24, 2026 12:06:33 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Smriti Irani (Tulsi Virani)- ₹10 to ₹14 lakh per episode
1/7
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Star Cast Salary LEAKED! Tulsi Virani’s Fees Will SHOCK You

Smriti Irani (Tulsi Virani)- ₹10 to ₹14 lakh per episode

Smriti Irani is said to be the highest-paid star of the reboot. Her return as Tulsi Virani has become the biggest highlight for fans.

You Might Be Interested In
Amar Upadhyay (Mihir Virani)- ₹1.5 lakh per episode
2/7

Amar Upadhyay (Mihir Virani)- ₹1.5 lakh per episode

Amar Upadhyay, the famous Mihir Virani, is reportedly charging ₹1.5 lakh per episode. Fans are excited to see the Tulsi-Mihir chemistry again on screen.

Hiten Tejwani (Karan Virani)- ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh per episode
3/7

Hiten Tejwani (Karan Virani)- ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh per episode

Hiten Tejwani is reportedly earning ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh per episode. His role as Karan Virani remains one of the most loved in the show.

You Might Be Interested In
Gauri Pradhan (Nandini Virani)- ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per episode
4/7

Gauri Pradhan (Nandini Virani)- ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per episode

Gauri Pradhan's reported salary ranges from ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per episode. She is back as Nandini Virani, a fan-favorite character. Her return adds emotional weight to the show.

Shakti Anand (Hemant Virani)- ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per episode
5/7

Shakti Anand (Hemant Virani)- ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per episode

Shakti Anand is reportedly being paid around ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per episode. He plays a key role in the storyline, adding strength to the ensemble. His character is expected to bring intense drama back to the Virani house.

Kamalika Guha Thakurta- ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh per episode
6/7

Kamalika Guha Thakurta- ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh per episode

Kamalika Guha Thakurta's reported per-episode fees are ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh per episode. She is known for strong TV roles and dramatic impact. She is known for strong TV roles and dramatic impact.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The fees and earnings mentioned in this article are based on publicly available media reports and industry estimates. The makers and actors have not officially confirmed these figures, so the actual amounts may vary.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS