Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Star Cast Salary LEAKED! Tulsi Virani’s Fees Will SHOCK You
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is making headlins as fans are excited about the show’s return. Along with the cast and storyline, the fees of the lead actors have also became a major topic of discussion online. Reports suggest that the star cast is earning LAKHS per episode, making it one of the most talked-about TV comebacks. Here’s a look at how much the actors of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 are reportedly earning per episode.
Smriti Irani (Tulsi Virani)- ₹10 to ₹14 lakh per episode
Smriti Irani is said to be the highest-paid star of the reboot. Her return as Tulsi Virani has become the biggest highlight for fans.
Amar Upadhyay (Mihir Virani)- ₹1.5 lakh per episode
Amar Upadhyay, the famous Mihir Virani, is reportedly charging ₹1.5 lakh per episode. Fans are excited to see the Tulsi-Mihir chemistry again on screen.
Hiten Tejwani (Karan Virani)- ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh per episode
Hiten Tejwani is reportedly earning ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh per episode. His role as Karan Virani remains one of the most loved in the show.
Gauri Pradhan (Nandini Virani)- ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per episode
Gauri Pradhan's reported salary ranges from ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per episode. She is back as Nandini Virani, a fan-favorite character. Her return adds emotional weight to the show.
Shakti Anand (Hemant Virani)- ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per episode
Shakti Anand is reportedly being paid around ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per episode. He plays a key role in the storyline, adding strength to the ensemble. His character is expected to bring intense drama back to the Virani house.
Kamalika Guha Thakurta- ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh per episode
Kamalika Guha Thakurta's reported per-episode fees are ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh per episode. She is known for strong TV roles and dramatic impact.
Disclaimer
The fees and earnings mentioned in this article are based on publicly available media reports and industry estimates. The makers and actors have not officially confirmed these figures, so the actual amounts may vary.