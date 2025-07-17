LaBubu Love: Celebs Spotted Flaunting the Trend – Check Out the Pics!
Labubu, the sweet and quirky plush toy from Pop Mart, has taken the fashion scene by storm worldwide – and India is no exception. From Bollywood stars to social media influencers, many Indian celebrities have embraced Labubu, making it an essential addition to their style wardrobes. Whether clinging to handbags or starring in viral clips, these celebrities are setting new trends by blending playful cuteness with fashionable chic. Let’s take a look at some of the most well-known Indian celebrities who have fallen head over heels for Labubu.
Ananya Pandey
Bollywood star Ananya Panday was spotted carrying the pink Labubu charm that was on her tote bag at the Mumbai airport, reflecting her playful sense of fashion. Her love for Labubu has encouraged numerous fans to take up the trend.
Sharvari Wagh
Actress Sharvari Wagh adores incorporating Labubu dolls into everyday fashion. She's usually seen sporting the quirky plush attached to her purse on outings. The playful accessory adds to her young and stylish vibe.
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela created quite a buzz at Wimbledon 2025 when she used four Labubu dolls to decorate her Hermes Birkin bag. Many praised her fashion sense while others posted ridiculous memes poking fun at her fashionable sense. Either way, she brought high-fashion and a playful spirit together.
Pashmina Roshan
New upcoming star Pashmina Roshan is all on board with the Labubu craze. She has even been spotted carrying the toy along for her daily outings, which has turned into one of her signature styles! Labubu definitely adds a cute and quirky element to her outfit.
Khushi Kapoor & Boney Kapoor
Actress Khushi Kapoor and her dad, director Boney Kapoor, were also quick to follow the Labubu trend. Khushi showed off her Labubu toy doll while Boney sported a keychain with the doll. Their fun involvement gave the viral trend a personal family dimension.
Orry
Orry, an emerging influencer, got all dressed up as a Labubu doll for a trending video, and both fans and celebrities couldn't get enough. His weird homage to the dol was applauded as creative and playful. Even Ananya Panday joked that his appearance was "haunted," highlighting the fun nature of the trend.