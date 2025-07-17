LaBubu Love: Celebs Spotted Flaunting the Trend – Check Out the Pics!

Labubu, the sweet and quirky plush toy from Pop Mart, has taken the fashion scene by storm worldwide – and India is no exception. From Bollywood stars to social media influencers, many Indian celebrities have embraced Labubu, making it an essential addition to their style wardrobes. Whether clinging to handbags or starring in viral clips, these celebrities are setting new trends by blending playful cuteness with fashionable chic. Let’s take a look at some of the most well-known Indian celebrities who have fallen head over heels for Labubu.