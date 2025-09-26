Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Her Net Worth, Lifestyle, Fashion Career and Social Media Fame
Laila Faisal, a London-educated entrepreneur, co-founded LRF Designs with her mother, Roohi Faisal, blending Kashmiri silk craftsmanship with modern fashion. As the COO of Sound of Music Luxury, she is a rising digital influencer with an affluent background and an estimated net worth of several crores, making her a prominent figure in the fashion and luxury business.
Laila Faisal: London-Educated Entrepreneur and Fashion Visionary
Luxury Fashion: Handcrafted Kashmiri Silk Meets Contemporary Style
The brand is known for high-end, handcrafted Kashmiri silk apparel combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary fashion.
COO of Sound of Music Luxury: Family Business Leadership
Laila Faisal also serves as COO of her father's luxury speaker company, Sound of Music Luxury.
Rising Digital Influencer with Growing Social Media Presence
Net Worth and Affluent Background: Business Ventures and Success
A Rising Star in Fashion and Entrepreneurship
