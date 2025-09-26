LIVE TV
  • Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Her Net Worth, Lifestyle, Fashion Career and Social Media Fame

Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal: Her Net Worth, Lifestyle, Fashion Career and Social Media Fame

Laila Faisal, a London-educated entrepreneur, co-founded LRF Designs with her mother, Roohi Faisal, blending Kashmiri silk craftsmanship with modern fashion. As the COO of Sound of Music Luxury, she is a rising digital influencer with an affluent background and an estimated net worth of several crores, making her a prominent figure in the fashion and luxury business.

Laila Faisal: London-Educated Entrepreneur and Fashion Visionary
1/6

Laila Faisal: London-Educated Entrepreneur and Fashion Visionary

Laila Faisal is a London-educated entrepreneur and co-founder of the luxury clothing label LRF Designs alongside her mother Roohi Faisal.

Luxury Fashion: Handcrafted Kashmiri Silk Meets Contemporary Style
2/6

Luxury Fashion: Handcrafted Kashmiri Silk Meets Contemporary Style

The brand is known for high-end, handcrafted Kashmiri silk apparel combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary fashion.

COO of Sound of Music Luxury: Family Business Leadership
3/6

COO of Sound of Music Luxury: Family Business Leadership

Laila Faisal also serves as COO of her father's luxury speaker company, Sound of Music Luxury.

Rising Digital Influencer with Growing Social Media Presence
4/6

Rising Digital Influencer with Growing Social Media Presence

She has a rising profile on social media with around 60,000 followers, which supports her growing status as a digital influencer.

Net Worth and Affluent Background: Business Ventures and Success
5/6

Net Worth and Affluent Background: Business Ventures and Success

Though exact net worth figures are not publicly available, her business ventures in fashion and luxury goods indicate she comes from an affluent background and has an impressive financial standing.

A Rising Star in Fashion and Entrepreneurship
6/6

A Rising Star in Fashion and Entrepreneurship

Laila Faisal is considered a rising star in the fashion and entrepreneurial world, with an estimated net worth in the range of several crores.

