Land of Forests: Discover Which Nation Holds This Unique Title and Everything You Need to Know
Suriname is often called the Land of Forests because nearly 93% of its total area is covered with dense tropical rainforest. This small South American nation is famous for untouched jungles, rich biodiversity, and sustainable eco-tourism. Its forests are among the most preserved in the world making Suriname a global environmental treasure.
Which Country Is Known as the Land of Forests
The title Land of Forests is given to Suriname because most of its area is covered with dense green landscapes. Its forests remain untouched and protected which makes the country unique. This natural richness gives it global recognition.
Why the Country Is Called the Land of Forests
The nation earns this title due to its massive rainforest cover that spreads across almost the entire region. These forests support wildlife and rare species that thrive in natural ecosystems. The preservation of greenery makes the country stand out.
Where the Country Is Located
The country is situated in the northern part of South America near the Atlantic Ocean. It lies between Guyana and French Guiana with Brazil at its southern border. Its coastal location makes the climate humid and suitable for rainforests.
Forest Coverage and Natural Beauty
Nearly all of its land is filled with thick forests that look lush and vibrant throughout the year. Rivers flow through the greenery and create stunning natural landscapes. The rich environment attracts nature lovers from around the world.
Cultural Connection with the Forests
The forests play an important role in the traditions and lifestyle of the indigenous communities living in the region. Their daily activities are closely tied to the natural environment that surrounds their villages. This deep connection keeps the cultural heritage alive and closely linked to the forest ecosystem.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.