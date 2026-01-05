LIVE TV
  • Late Night 5 Healthy Snack Ideas to Curb Hunger Without Guilt and Support Better Sleep

Late night cravings are common but reaching for unhealthy junk food can disrupt digestion and sleep. Choosing light nutritious snacks can satisfy hunger while keeping your health goals on track. Here are 5 healthy late night snack ideas that are tasty, filling and easy to digest.

Published: January 5, 2026
Greek Yogurt With Berries
Greek Yogurt With Berries

Greek yogurt is rich in protein and probiotics that aid digestion. Adding fresh berries provides antioxidants and natural sweetness making it a perfect light snack before bed.

Roasted Makana (Fox Nuts)
Roasted Makana (Fox Nuts)

Low in calories and high in fiber, roasted makana keeps you full without heaviness. Lightly seasoned with herbs, it’s an ideal crunchy snack for late night munching.

Banana With Peanut Butter
Banana With Peanut Butter

A small banana paired with a teaspoon of peanut butter offers the right balance of carbs and healthy fats. It helps curb sugar cravings while supporting better sleep.

Boiled Eggs
Boiled Eggs

Boiled eggs are protein rich and extremely filling. Eating one late at night can prevent overeating while keeping calorie intake in check.

Oats Porridge
Oats Porridge

A small bowl of plain oats cooked in water or low-fat milk is soothing and nutritious. Oats promote satiety and help regulate blood sugar levels overnight.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical or dietary advice. Individual nutritional needs may vary.

