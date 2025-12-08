Top 6 Horror Movies on OTT in Hindi & English to Watch This December 2025: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar & More
If you love horror movies, get ready for a spooky binge night! We’ve picked the top horror movies on OTT that you should definitely stream in December 2025. From zombie survival thrillers to supernatural ghost stories, these films will ruin your nights (in a good way!) and deliver plenty of jump scares. You can stream them right now on your favorite platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Jio Hotstar.
Frankenstein on Netflix
It has dark gothic visuals and an unsettling tone. It is a mix of psychological and sci-fi horror. It is a fresh twist to a classic horror story.
I Know What You Did Last Summer on Amazon Prime Video
It is a classic teen slasher with mystery and suspense. It is about a group of friends who are stalked by a killer with a dark secret from their past.
Do Not Enter on Jio Hotstar
It is about two YouTubers entering a haunted house for views and ending up trapped with something terrifying inside. It has a creepy atmosphere and feels real and immersive.
Alone on Amazon Prime Video
It is about a lone survivor trapped in his apartment during a zombie-outbreak struggling to stay alive as infected roam outside.
Final Destination: Bloodlines on Jio Hostar
It is a popular horror franchise where "death" hunts survivors one by one in unpredictable, brutal ways. It has shocking and creative death sequences.
Tumbbad on Amazon Prime Video
It is a dark and intense folk-horror story about greed, curses and a hidden treasure being guarded by a terrifying mythological entity.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.