From Dum Dum to Uyi Amma: Latest Bollywood Songs 2025 You Must Watch
Bollywood industry is full of fresh beats and unforgettable item numbers that are already ruling the charts. This year’s songs bring a mix of vibrant visuals and fusion sounds with a little bit of traditional flair. These songs are not just chartbusters but also viral sensations on reels and parties across India. Here is a list of top 7 intimate songs released in 2025 that are already setting trends on social media:
Nasha song
Tamannaah stuns with belly dance moves and sexy choreography in a smoky, club-like setting. This was racked up millions of views and sparked intense buzz on social media.
Sorry Bol song
This song features Urvashi Rautela. It blends sensuality with rustic dance vibes. Its hook steps and catchy beats made it an instant choice for dance reels and covers.
Uyi Amma song
This song features Rasha Thadani in vibrant visuals. Its catchy hook step made the song a social media hit. Some viewers felt Rasha was too young for the bold presentation.
Bhasad Macha song
This energetic track features Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde on screen. The amazing choreography by Bosco-Caesar. Audiences responded to its bold visuals and raw energy, making it a favorite party starter.
Aavaan Jaavaan song
This was sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. With high energy and stunning visuals, this song generated massive views.
Barbaad song
This song reached #7 on Spotify India and help #3 on Billboard India Songs for two consecutive weeks. This music video captured Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's soulful romance ands won hearts.
Dum Dum song
In this song, Jacqueline delivered a stunning performance with colorful costumes and energetic dhol. It is already trending on reels and a must-play at celebrations.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.