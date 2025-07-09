Latest Malayalam Movies Released in 2025 That Went Blockbuster
The first half of 2025 has been a total roller coaster for Malayalam cinema. From mysteries and crime stories to high stakes political saga, Mollywood delivered one blockbuster after another proving once again that their content is the king. Here are 7 Malayalam thrillers that absolutely ruled the theatres and early 2025.
Thudarum
This movie surpassed ₹100 crore in just 19 days and over ₹200 crore worldwide. Ongoing theatre run delayed OTT release to capitalize further on box office momentum. This movie starred Mohanlal, emerging as a crime thriller sensation in April 2025.
L2: Empuraan
This movie toped the 2025 box office in Kerala crossing ₹266.7 crore globally. The adrenaline fuel sequel to Lucifer bringing Mohanlal back as Khureshi Ab'raam.
Rekhachithram
This movie is a mystery crime saga starring Asif Ali. This movie was released on January 9 2025. It was lauded for its atmospheric editing, twist ending and period detail.
Officer on Duty
They earned over ₹30 crore in Kerala and ₹50+ crore worldwide. They gained acclaim for sharp editing and strong performance.
Pravinkoodu Shappu
This movie was directed by Sreeraj Srinivasan starring Basil Joseph and Shoban Shahir. It was a dark-comedy mystery set in a rainy night at a toddy shop. This movie opened at ₹1.35 crore and carried solid audience interest into theatres and SonyLIV.
Detective Ujjwalan
This movie is a comedy trailer featuring Gyan Srinivasan as a local detective solving eerie murders. This movie collected ₹7.67 crore gross from theatres. This they won over audiences with its small town charm and blend of suspense.
Identity
This movie is an action thriller starring Tovino Thomas. It was released on January 2025. It was shot on a ₹12 crore budget. It made ₹18 crore worldwide ranking among early 2025 hits.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.