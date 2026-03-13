LIVE TV
  Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and More: What To Watch This Weekend Online | South Indian Movie Guide

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and More: What To Watch This Weekend Online | South Indian Movie Guide

This weekend brings a fresh slate of regional content across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Sun NXT, JioHotstar, and ETV Win. These include romantic films, comedies, thrillers, dramas, and web series from all four South languages.

Published: March 13, 2026 16:44:16 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Tamil OTT Releases
1/5
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and More: What To Watch This Weekend Online | South Indian Movie Guide

Tamil OTT Releases

Friday- a Tamil revenge thriller now streaming on Sun NXT, moving from theatres to OTT this weekend.
Resort- a series blending comedy, drama, and romance coming to JioHotstar this weekend.
Made in Korea- streaming on Netflix from March 12, available in Tamil with multi‑language options.

Telugu OTT Releases
2/5

Telugu OTT Releases

Couple Friendly- a Telugu romantic movie now on Amazon Prime Video starting March 13.
Funky- another Telugu entertainer streaming on Netflix from March 13 across multiple languages.
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi- a romantic comedy debuting on ZEE5 on March 13.
Nawab Cafe- streamed on ETV Win from March 12, a family drama rooted in Hyderabad cafe culture.

Kannada OTT Releases
3/5

Kannada OTT Releases

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi- available in Kannada on ZEE5 from March 13 alongside other language versions.

Malayalam OTT Releases
4/5

Malayalam OTT Releases

Made in Korea- also available with Malayalam audio/subtitles on Netflix from March 12.
Chatha Pacha- a popular Malayalam action com­edy streaming on Netflix since February 19 in multiple languages if you haven’t watched it yet.

Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

The information provided about Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada OTT releases, including release dates, platforms, and show details, is based on publicly available sources at the time of publication. Availability may vary by region, and streaming platforms may update schedules. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

