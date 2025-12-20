Stranger Things to The Great Indian Kapil Show: Latest Netflix Releases Arriving Before Year-End (20 Dec 2025-30 Dec 2025) | Complete OTT Movies & Web Series List
Netflix is closing the year strong with fresh movies, series and new seasons. From romantic-comedies to thrillers and comedy talk shows, there’s something for everyone.
Netflix Releases Coming Soon (20 December 2025-30 December 2025)
Here's a complete list of Netflix OTT releases arriving in the final 10 days of the year.
Stranger Things New Episodes- 26 December 2025
The new episodes continue the dark, suspense-filled Hawkins storyline. They focus on supernatural threats and emotional character arcs.
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year- 24 December 2025
It is a corporate drama centered on ethics and ambition. It showcases startup culture and sales pressure. It is a relatable story of honesty vs corporate greed.
Soulmates- 31 December 2025
It is a romantic drama exploring modern relationships. It focuses on emotional connection and destiny. It is the perfect New Year's Eve binge-watch.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4- 20 December 2025
It is one of the most popular Indian shows. Kapil Sharma is returning with celebrity interviews and new comedy skits. It is a light-hearted festive entertainment for all ages.
Goodbye June- 24 December 2025
It is an emotional family drama set during a reunion. It explores unresolved conflicts and relationships.
Dino Ranch- 26 December 2025
It is an animated adventure set in a dinosaur-themed ranch. It is family-friendly content with learning elements. It is an ideal festive watch for kids and parents.
Cashero- 26 December 2025
It has a crime-driven storyline with intense twists. It explores greed, money and moral conflicts. It has a fast-paced narrative ideal for thrill lovers.
