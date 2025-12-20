LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Stranger Things to The Great Indian Kapil Show: Latest Netflix Releases Arriving Before Year-End (20 Dec 2025-30 Dec 2025) | Complete OTT Movies & Web Series List

Stranger Things to The Great Indian Kapil Show: Latest Netflix Releases Arriving Before Year-End (20 Dec 2025-30 Dec 2025) | Complete OTT Movies & Web Series List

Netflix is closing the year strong with fresh movies, series and new seasons. From romantic-comedies to thrillers and comedy talk shows, there’s something for everyone. 

Published By: Published: December 20, 2025 18:12:37 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Netflix Releases Coming Soon (20 December 2025-30 December 2025)
1/9
Stranger Things to The Great Indian Kapil Show: Latest Netflix Releases Arriving Before Year-End (20 Dec 2025-30 Dec 2025) | Complete OTT Movies & Web Series List

Netflix Releases Coming Soon (20 December 2025-30 December 2025)

Here's a complete list of Netflix OTT releases arriving in the final 10 days of the year.

You Might Be Interested In
Stranger Things New Episodes- 26 December 2025
2/9

Stranger Things New Episodes- 26 December 2025

The new episodes continue the dark, suspense-filled Hawkins storyline. They focus on supernatural threats and emotional character arcs.

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year- 24 December 2025
3/9

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year- 24 December 2025

It is a corporate drama centered on ethics and ambition. It showcases startup culture and sales pressure. It is a relatable story of honesty vs corporate greed.

You Might Be Interested In
Soulmates- 31 December 2025
4/9

Soulmates- 31 December 2025

It is a romantic drama exploring modern relationships. It focuses on emotional connection and destiny. It is the perfect New Year's Eve binge-watch.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4- 20 December 2025
5/9

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4- 20 December 2025

It is one of the most popular Indian shows. Kapil Sharma is returning with celebrity interviews and new comedy skits. It is a light-hearted festive entertainment for all ages.

Goodbye June- 24 December 2025
6/9

Goodbye June- 24 December 2025

It is an emotional family drama set during a reunion. It explores unresolved conflicts and relationships.

Dino Ranch- 26 December 2025
7/9

Dino Ranch- 26 December 2025

It is an animated adventure set in a dinosaur-themed ranch. It is family-friendly content with learning elements. It is an ideal festive watch for kids and parents.

Cashero- 26 December 2025
8/9

Cashero- 26 December 2025

It has a crime-driven storyline with intense twists. It explores greed, money and moral conflicts. It has a fast-paced narrative ideal for thrill lovers.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS