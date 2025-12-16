Latest OTT Release (December 16- December 21): Emily in Paris, Thamma, Four More Shots to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5
As the year-end binge season heats up, OTT platforms are rolling out an exciting slate of fresh releases this week. From the much-awaited return of Emily in Paris to new Indian movies and series, including Thamma and Four More Shots, viewers are in for a treat across major OTT platforms.
New OTT Release
Here’s a list of new OTT releases streaming between December 16 and December 21, streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Zee5.
Emily in Paris (December 18)
Emily in Paris is set to return in style on December 18, 2025, on the major OTT platform Netflix. The new chapter follows Emily’s whirlwind life where she tries to balance work and love with Italian Marcello following relocation to Rome to head a new Agence Grateau Office.
Four More Shots Please (December 19)
Four More Shots Please is set to release its final season on December 19, 2025, on the major OTT platform Netflix. The story follows four friends, Damini, Anjana, Umang, and Siddhi, who juggle careers, relationships, identity, and their deep-rooted bond.
Mrs Deshpande (December 19)
Mrs Deshpande is going to make OTT debut on December 19, 2025, on the OTT platform Jiohotstar. The movie follows an imprisoned female serial killer who is approached by the police after multiple murders that show her trademark style. Madhuri Dixit is in the lead role.
Raat Akeli Hai (December 19)
Raat Akeli Hai, a thriller movie, is set to stream on December 19, 2025, on the major OTT platform Netflix. A small town police officer sets out to probe the mysterious death of a newly married landlord, uncovering clues that point to a brutal and chilling crime as the investigation unfolds. The cast members include Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, and more.
Fall Out Season 2 (December 17)
Fall Out Season 2 is going to stream on December 17, 2025, on the major OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. A sci-fi series adapted from a popular video game is returning with its second season. The story of survivors who seek refuge in underground fallout shelters called Vaults after a devastating nuclear apocalypse.
Thamma (December 16)
Thamma, a supernatural comedy thriller, is released on December 16, 2025, on the OTT platform Prime Video. The story centres on a journalist who crosses paths with the enigmatic vampire and falls in love with her. Rashmika Mandanna, Ayshmann Khurrana, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are in the lead roles.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (December 16)
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is all set to release on December 16, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama that explores the intense, obsessive side of love and how passion can blur the line between devotion and destruction. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa are in the lead roles.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on available details and promotional material. Release dates, plot elements and availability may change at the discretion of the respective platforms and creators.