Latest OTT Release (December 7-13): Thamma, Superman, The Girlfriend to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5
Looking for your next binge-watch? So get ready for an exciting week of release from December 7 to 13, featuring psychological thrillers, horror comedies, and holiday specials. From Thamma to Superman, and The Girlfriend are set to stream on major OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, and Zee5.
New OTT Release This Week
Here’s a list of the latest OTT releases from December 7 to December 13 that are streaming on JioHotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, and more.
Thamma (December 16)
Thamma, the latest addition and fifth chapter of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, is set to premiere on December 16, 2025, on the major OTT platform Prime Video. The story revolves around a journalist who unexpectedly falls for a mysterious, vampire-like being called Betaal. His life takes a drastic turn when he begins transforming into one himself, forcing him to confront age-old supernatural powers. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.
Superman (December 11)
Superman is set to release in India on December 11, 2025, on the major OTT platform Jiohotstar. Superman finds himself in a world that has grown doubtful of the very values he upholds, despite him continuing to represent truth, justice, and humanity. The cast members are David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult.
The Girlfriend (December 5)
The Girlfriend, a romantic drama, has already hit the screens on December 5, 2025, on the major OTT platform Netflix. The movie follows a young college student who develops feelings for the campus favourite. However, their sweet romance soon takes a darker turn, becoming emotionally draining and unhealthy. The Girlfriend stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.
Saali Mohabbat (December 12)
Saali Mohabbat is going to stream on December 12, 2025, on the major OTT platform Zee5. Smita, an ordinary housewife from a small town, sees her life collapse when a brutal double murder throws everything into chaos. Caught in a perilous maze of deceit and hidden truths, she struggles to stay alive as dark secrets close in from all directions. The cast members are Radhika Apte and Chahat Arora.
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu (December 6)
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is all set to premiere on December 6 on the major OTT platform Jiohotstar. Fans are excited to see all the contestants bringing a double dose to the Nagarjuna show.
Single Papa (December 12)
Single Papa, a family comedy-drama, will be released on Netflix on December 12, 2025. The series revolves around a lovable “man-child” whose emotional maturity is a work in progress, even after his divorce. He decides to adopt a baby on his own, which shocks his near dear ones. This impulsive choice throws his entire Indian family into chaos, as the scramble to figure out how a man who can’t even take care of himself is going to raise a whole human being. The cast includes Kunal Kemmu, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, and Isha Talwar.
Disclaimer
Viewers are advised to verify availability on official platforms before streaming. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.