Latest OTT Release (December 7-13): Thamma, Superman, The Girlfriend to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5

Single Papa (December 12)

Single Papa, a family comedy-drama, will be released on Netflix on December 12, 2025. The series revolves around a lovable “man-child” whose emotional maturity is a work in progress, even after his divorce. He decides to adopt a baby on his own, which shocks his near dear ones. This impulsive choice throws his entire Indian family into chaos, as the scramble to figure out how a man who can’t even take care of himself is going to raise a whole human being. The cast includes Kunal Kemmu, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, and Isha Talwar.