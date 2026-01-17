Latest OTT Release (January 18-January 25): Taskaree, Kalamkaval, 120 Bahadur to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5
New week is here, and so are we with highly anticipated shows to watch. From thrillers and hard-hitting dramas to action-packed stories inspired by real events, the OTT platforms are buzzing with fresh content this week.
New OTT Release This Week
Here are the OTT releases that you can stream across major platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Zee5.
120 Bahadur
120 Bahadur is released on January 16, 2026, on the OTT platform Prime Video. The film revisits the historic Battle of Rezang La from the 1962 Sino-Indian War, honouring the bravery and sacrifice of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Prama Vir Chakra awardee, along with the 120 soldiers of Charlier Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment.
Kalamkaval
Kalamkaval has been released on January 16 on the OTT platform Sony LIV. The thrilling movie is helmed by first-time director Jithin K. Jose and produced and stars Mammootty. unfolding as a dark, slow-burning police procedural.
Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web
Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web has been released on January 14, 2026, on the OTT platform Netflix. The series centres on an elite team of Indian Customs Service officers tasked with cracking down on a major international smuggling network.
The Rip
The Rip is all set to stream on January 16, 2026, on the OTT platform Netflix. The film follows a team of officers from Miami’s Tactical Narcotics Unit who are still grappling with the unsolved murder of their captain.