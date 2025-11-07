Latest OTT Release (Nov 7-Nov 16): Baramulla, Maharani 4, Delhi Crime 3, Stranger Things Season 5 to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
Looking for your next binge-watch? So get ready for an exciting week of release from November 7 to 16, featuring fresh movies, political drama, and twisted web series. From Baramulla to Maharani Season 4, and Stranger Things Season 5 are set to stream on major OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, and Zee5.
New OTT Release This Week
Here’s a list of the latest OTT releases from November 7 to November 16 that are streaming on JioHotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, JioCinema, and more.
Baramulla (November 7)
Baramulla is all set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on November 7. The supernatural horror movie revolves around a police officer who investigates the case of missing girls in the Baramulla valley. The cast involves Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli, and Masoom Mumtaz Khan.
Maharani Season 4 (November 7)
Maharani Season 4 is going to stream on the OTT platform SonyLIV on November 7. The much-awaited political drama shows Rani Bharti, an average homemaker who is unexpectedly pulled into the heart of Bihar’s political arena. The cast members are Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Pramod Pathak.
Delhi Crime Season 3 (November 13)
Delhi Crime Season 3 is going to release on the OTT platform Netflix on November 13. International human trafficking begins with an abandoned infant, which spirals into a cross-border ring. The cast are Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang.
Mirai (November 7)
Mirai has been released on the OTT platform JioHotstar on November 07, 2025. A carefree scrap collector from Hyderabad who is believed to be a descendant of the guardian of sacred scriptures, which were hidden by Emperor Ashoka. The cast are Manoj Kumar Manchu, Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Jagapatghi Babu, and Shriya Saran. The cast members are Raj Tarun and Kushiita Kalapu.
Stranger Things Season 5 (November 27)
Stranger Things Season 5 will hit the digital screens on November 27, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. The first four episodes of the series will be released on Netflix on November 27 in India, and the remaining three episodes will be released on Christmas Day, followed by the final one on New Year’s Eve.
Disclaimer
The release dates and streaming platforms mentioned are based on available information and official announcements as of now. They are subject to change at the discretion of the respective OTT platforms. Viewers are advised to check the official app or website for the latest updates before streaming.