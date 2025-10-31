Latest OTT Release on October 31: Lokha, Kantara Chapter 1, Rangbaaz to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More
Weekend is finally here, and so is a fresh lineup of OTT releases to keep you hooked. From action-packed thrillers to emotional dramas, this Friday’s slate has something for everyone. From Lokha to Kantra Chapter 1 and Rangbaaz are all set to stream on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and Zee5.
Here’s a list of new ott releases this week on 31 October that are streaming on major OTT platform including Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and Zee5.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is all set to stream on October 31, 2025, on the OTT platform JioHotstar. The story revolves around a young woman who arrives in Bengaluru with a daring mission in mind. Her neighbour unmasked the mystery about her, which led to dramatic twists. The cast includes Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nasel.
Kantara Chapter 1
Kantara Chapter 1 is going to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The story delves into the deep roots and culture of Bhuta Kolka. The cast includes Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram.
Idli Kadai (Idli Kottu)
Idli Kadai has already been released on the OTT platform Netflix on October 29, 2025. A village man who heads to Dubai for better opportunities, but when life takes a bad turn, who comes back to his hometown. Later, he decided to honor his father’s team while tackling new struggles. The cast involves Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Arun Vijay, and Rajkiran.
Baaghi 4
Baaghi 4 directorial debut of A. Harsha will stream on Prime Video. An official remake of the Tamil movie Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu (2013), Ronny suffers a catastrohpic accident which made him physically and mentally scarred and beleives his girlfirend Alisha died in that accdent. As the story unfold Ronny uncover that his memory and reality have been manipulated by a powerful antagonist. The cast includes Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa.
The Witcher Season 4
The Witcher Season 4 is finally here on the OTT platform Netflix. The much-anticipated series will begin right from the point where it left off. After the seperasion of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, they will navigate their way to transformation. The casts are Liam Hemsworth, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, and Joey Batey.
Breathless Season 2
Breathless Season 2 will premiere globally on Netflix on October 31, 2025. The story picks up at the hospital Joaquin Sorolla in Valencia, which has now become a private hospital. The change brings new problems and moral dilemmas for the doctor and staff as they adjust to the new system.
Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter
Rangbaaz: The Bihar Chapter is set to stream on October 31, 2025 on the OTT platform Zee5. a gangster-turned-politician who wields significant influennce in Bihar. His rise and fall explores how power and greed can corrupt people with good intentions. The stars are Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead role along side Aakanksha Singh, Saharsh Shukla, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Prashant Narayanan.
