Latest OTT Releases (September 17-September 21): New OTT Releases Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More
We are here to give you the latest update on new OTT releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema. These series will pack your week with thrillers, romance, legal battles, scares, and comedy drama. So here is a list of the latest OTT releases from September 17 to September 21, which you can add to your watchlist.
Gen V Season 2 (September 17)
Gen V Season 2 is all set to stream on September 17 on Netflix. Gen V Season 2, the spin-off of The Boys, continues the story after the events of The Boys Season 4. The story follows the completely changed Godolkin University after the appointment of a new Dean. The students uncover a secret program called Project Odessa, which could change the balance between superheroes and humans. The star cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, London Thor & Derek Luh, Maddie Phillips, Asa Germann, and Hamish Linklater.
The Morning Show Season 4 (September 17)
The Morning Show season 4 is going to stream on September 17 on Apple TV+. The UBA-NBA faces big challenges with AI, deepfakes, and misleading information that put journalism and public trust at risk. The cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, and Mark Duplass. New faces pf the season are Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, and Boyd Holbrook.
Belén (September 18)
Belén is arriving on OTT screens on September 18 on Prime Video. A trial of that shook the entire nation of a young woman accused of infanticide after a miscarriage. A lawyer who put everything on the line to defend her. The film also stars Laura Paredes, Julieta Cardinali, and Sergio Prina, with Dolores Fonzi directing and acting.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood (September 18)
The Ba***ds of Bollywood is the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, set to release on September 18 on Netflix. A small town outsider tries to establish a place in the world of the glitz and glamour of Hindi Cinema. The star cast involves Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol. The series also features cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh.
Haunted Hotel (September 19)
Haunted Hotel is an adult animated horror comedy that is going to stream on September 19 on Netflix. The story shows a single mother who inherits the Undervale Hotel following the death of her brother. While trying to run the hotel, she got to know that her brother is a ghost who is haunting the hotel. Later, it reveals one more creepy immortal child who has a demonic soul.
The Trial Season 2 (September 19)
The Trial Season 2 releases on September 19 on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar. Kajol faces new personal and professional hurdles with complicated high-profile cases and family drama. The cast includes Kubbra Sait, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey, Sheeba Chaddha, Sonali Kulkarni, and Karanvir Sharma.
Disclaimer
The information provided is accurate as of the publication date. Release dates, availability, and platforms may change without notice. We do not claim ownership of any media content.