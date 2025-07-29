Latest OTT Releases (July 28- Aug 03): New OTT Releases Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More
The week arrives, and so do we to deliver your weekly recap of the newest OTT releases, and the upcoming week offers a great mix of films and television series to satisfy all your binge-watching desires. From Houseful 5 returns to WWE: Unreal, your chill weekend is now packed with fresh OTT releases. Let’s dive into a new week with new entertainment dramas.
WWE: Unreal (July 29)
Hosted by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, this five-part document series offers an insider's glimpse into WWE’s creative process by taking viewers into the secretive writers’ room that crafts exclusive storylines, including WrestleMania 41. It features prominent superstars such as Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, and Xavier Woods.
Unspeakable Sins (July 30)
Unspeakable Sins, a Mexican psychological drama, tells the story of Helena Rivas (Zuria Vega), a woman ensnared in a toxic marriage with Claudio (Erik Hayser). Eager to break free, she initiates a secret affair with the handsome Ivan (Andrés Baida). The twist is to make it binge-worthy.
An Honest Life (July 31)
An Honest Life, featuring Simon Lööf as Simon, a law student who arrives in Lund, Sweden, filled with hope, only to become disenchanted by the demands and deceit of his program. During a protest, he encounters Max (played by Nora Rios), an appealing anarchist whose lifestyle of defiance, indulgence, and peril quickly captivates him. Later, Simon finds himself tangled in lies and crime.
Glass Heart (July 31)
Glass Heart, a Japanese musical drama series, is inspired by Mio Wakagi's celebrated novel. The story shows Kane Saijo (Yu Miyazaki), a college student and hopeful drummer who is unexpectedly dismissed from her band. Everything changes when the talented musician Naoki Fujitani (Takeru Satoh) recognizes her innate ability and invites her to be part of his new group, TENBLANK.
Housefull 5 (August 1)
When the quirky billionaire Ranjeet Dobriyal (Ranjeet) suddenly dies on a luxury cruise while marking his 100th birthday, he leaves behind an astonishing £69 billion legacy along with a puzzling stipulation: it is all to be given to “Jolly.” The twist? There are three men on board asserting they are Jolly, each possessing the same scar and a compelling backstory. As Julius (Akshay Kumar), Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), and Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan) compete to outsmart one another and the law, chaos and murder spiral out of control throughout the ship.
My Oxford Year (August 1)
My Oxford Year shows a story of an American grad student, Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson), whose life’s going to change after entering Oxford University. However, her meticulously organized life is disrupted when she encounters Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest), a charismatic British student who introduces her to the realm of poetry.
Disclaimer
The information in this photo gallery is based on official release announcements and available sources at the time of publishing. Release dates may vary by region.