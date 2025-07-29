Latest OTT Releases (July 28- Aug 03): New OTT Releases Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More

Housefull 5 (August 1)

When the quirky billionaire Ranjeet Dobriyal (Ranjeet) suddenly dies on a luxury cruise while marking his 100th birthday, he leaves behind an astonishing £69 billion legacy along with a puzzling stipulation: it is all to be given to “Jolly.” The twist? There are three men on board asserting they are Jolly, each possessing the same scar and a compelling backstory. As Julius (Akshay Kumar), Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), and Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan) compete to outsmart one another and the law, chaos and murder spiral out of control throughout the ship.