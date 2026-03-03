Latest OTT Releases (March 2–March 8): New Movies and Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More This Week
The first week of March brings an exciting mix of thrillers, dramas, family entertainers and much awaited digital premieres across top streaming platforms. From gripping originals to regional blockbusters, here’s a complete look at the latest OTT releases from March 2 to March 8 on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more.
Young Sherlock
Young Sherlock streams on Amazon Prime Video from March 4.
The series reimagines the early life of the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes, exploring his formative years and the mysteries that shaped his genius. Packed with suspense and period drama elements, the show promises a fresh take on the iconic character.
Subedaar
Subedaar premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.
This intense drama revolves around themes of power, loyalty and personal sacrifice. With strong performances and an emotionally driven storyline, Subedaar is expected to resonate with fans of hard hitting cinema.
Vladimir
Vladimir arrives on Netflix on March 5.
The film delves into a compelling narrative filled with psychological twists and layered storytelling. Ideal for viewers who enjoy thought-provoking dramas, Vladimir aims to keep audiences hooked till the end.
Chiraiya
Streaming from March 6, Chiraiya lands on JioHotstar.
The film explores emotional relationships and human resilience through a sensitive and grounded narrative. Its realistic storytelling and heartfelt performances make it a noteworthy addition to this week’s OTT lineup.
Gandhi Talks
The much awaited silent film Gandhi Talks premieres on ZEE5 on March 6.
Known for its unique no-dialogue format, the film focuses heavily on visual storytelling and background score to drive the narrative. With a powerful theme and experimental execution, Gandhi Talks stands out as one of the most unique releases this week.
Hello Bachhon
Hello Bachhon starts streaming on Netflix from March 6.
A light hearted family entertainer, the film is designed to appeal to younger audiences while offering wholesome fun for all age groups. It’s a perfect pick for a weekend family watch.
Jab Khuli Kitaab
Premiering on March 6, Jab Khuli Kitaab will stream on ZEE5.
The film revolves around secrets, revelations and emotional confrontations that unfold when hidden truths come to light. With its dramatic core, it promises engaging storytelling.
The Raja Saab (Hindi)
The Hindi version of The Raja Saab drops on JioHotstar on March 6.
Blending romance, action and entertainment, the film caters to mass audiences looking for a complete commercial package this weekend.
Disclaimer
Release dates mentioned are based on official announcements by streaming platforms and are subject to change. Viewers are advised to check the respective OTT platforms for the latest updates and regional availability.