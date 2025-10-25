Latest OTT Releases (October 25- November 1): New OTT Releases Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More
Looking for your next binge-watch? We are here to give you the latest update on new OTT releases on Jiohotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and JioCinema. Whether you love thrillers, horrors, and romance new OTT release from October 25 to November 1 have something for everyone.
Here’s a list of the latest OTT releases from October 25 to November 01, that are streaming on Jiohotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, JioCinema, and more.
Vash Level 2 (October 22)
Vash Level 2 has been released on the OTT platform Netflix on October 22. The second installment of Vash shows the supernatural horror saga that shows Arya in a catatonic state even after defeating the demon Pratap. The story becomes more intense when Pratap’s brother Rajnath unleashes new black magic. The cast includes Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, and Hiten Kumar.
They Call Him OG (October 23)
They Call Him OG has been released on the OTT platform Netflix on October 23. The much-anticipated Telugu action crime shows the gangster who again insisted on coming into Mumbai’s criminal world. The movie cast includes Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, and Priyanka Arul Mohan.
Param Sundari (October 24)
Param Sundari was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on October 24. A rich Delhi boy meets a simple woman from Kerala through a dating app called Find Your Soulmate. The cast includes, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, and Manjot Singh.
The Kardashians Season 7 (October 24)
The Kardashians Season 7 has released on October 24 on the OTT platform JioHotstar, and Hulu. The reality TV show Kim Kardashian facing major challenges related to her health, and personal security. The cast member are Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner.
Disclaimer
The OTT release details mentioned above are based on official announcements, media reports, and streaming platform updates. Release dates and availability are subject to change as per the decision of the respective OTT platforms. Viewers are advised to check the streaming service directly for the latest information.