Latest OTT Releases (October 6-October 12): New OTT Releases Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More
We are here to give you the latest update on new OTT releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema. These series will pack your week with thrillers, romance, vampire scares, and comedy drama. So here is a list of the latest OTT releases from October 6 to October 12, which you can add to your watchlist.
True Haunting (October 7)
True Haunting is set to release on October 7, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. This is a haunted document series with real stories that explores two terrifying paranormal cases.
Maintenance Required (October 8)
Maintenance Required is going to stream on Prime Video on October 8, 2025. All female mechanic shop owner gets a big corporate rival just across the street. In the midst of the chaos and tension, she made an anonymous friend online, who later turned out to be her business rival. The star cast are Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio.
War 2 (October 9)
War 2 is all set to release on October 09, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 is going to spread the charm on OTT after giving a blockbuster performance on the big screen. The star cast includes Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani.
Kurukshetra (October 10)
Kurukshetra is an animated mythological series releasing on October 10, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. The series will show the Mahabharata war through the eyes of 18 hey warriors who are struggling to maintain duty, and feel betrayed at the same time.
Search: The Naina Murder Case (October 10)
Search: The Naina Murder Case is going to stream on October 10, 2025, on the OTT platform JioHotstar. The criminal story revolves around an ACP who got stuck in the chilling murder case of a teenage girl, which later took very dark twists. The cast includes Konkona Sen Sharma and Surya Sharma in the lead roles.