LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Latest OTT Releases (October 6-October 12): New OTT Releases Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

Latest OTT Releases (October 6-October 12): New OTT Releases Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

We are here to give you the latest update on new OTT releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema. These series will pack your week with thrillers, romance, vampire scares, and comedy drama. So here is a list of the latest OTT releases from October 6 to October 12, which you can add to your watchlist. 

By: Last Updated: October 7, 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Latest OTT Releases
1/6

Latest OTT Releases

Latest OTT releases from October 6 to October 12, that are streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.

True Haunting (October 7)
2/6

True Haunting (October 7)

True Haunting is set to release on October 7, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. This is a haunted document series with real stories that explores two terrifying paranormal cases.

Maintenance Required (October 8)
3/6

Maintenance Required (October 8)

Maintenance Required is going to stream on Prime Video on October 8, 2025. All female mechanic shop owner gets a big corporate rival just across the street. In the midst of the chaos and tension, she made an anonymous friend online, who later turned out to be her business rival. The star cast are Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio.

War 2 (October 9)
4/6

War 2 (October 9)

War 2 is all set to release on October 09, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 is going to spread the charm on OTT after giving a blockbuster performance on the big screen. The star cast includes Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani.

Kurukshetra (October 10)
5/6

Kurukshetra (October 10)

Kurukshetra is an animated mythological series releasing on October 10, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. The series will show the Mahabharata war through the eyes of 18 hey warriors who are struggling to maintain duty, and feel betrayed at the same time.

Search: The Naina Murder Case (October 10)
6/6

Search: The Naina Murder Case (October 10)

Search: The Naina Murder Case is going to stream on October 10, 2025, on the OTT platform JioHotstar. The criminal story revolves around an ACP who got stuck in the chilling murder case of a teenage girl, which later took very dark twists. The cast includes Konkona Sen Sharma and Surya Sharma in the lead roles.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS