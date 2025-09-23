Latest OTT Releases (September 23-September 28): New OTT Releases Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More
The week is already here, and so are we with the latest update of the OTT release to upgrade your watchlist. From The Fantastic Four to a star-studded talk show with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, this week is going to bring drama, laughter, and surprises.
Latest OTT Releases
Let’s take a look at the list of the latest OTT releases, which you can binge-watch.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (September 23)
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is Marvel’s big comeback for its famous superhero series, set to release on September 23, 2025, on the OTT platforms Prime Video and Apple TV+. The superheroes once again take charge when Galactus, a powerful cosmic force, and his herald, the Silver Surfer, arrive to threaten Earth. The series stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
Hotel Costiera (September 24)
Hotel Costiera is set to release on September 24, 2025, on the OTT platform Prime Video. A half-Italian former Marine starts working at a luxury hotel in Positano, but his life takes a drastic turn when the daughter of the owner goes missing. The search for the lady leads him to the dark secrets of rich guests and unseen threats.
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle (September 24)
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle brings together a star-studded talk show on September 24, 2025, on the OTT platform Prime Video. The show features unfiltered conversations, funny memories of stars, and spicy stories of Bollywood. The show is going to feature Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, and others.
Alice in Borderland Season 3 (September 25)
Alice in Borderland Season 3 is set to release on September 25, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. After the deadly face-off with the Face Card games in season 2, they are once again trapped in the Borderland after Usagi gets mysteriously kidnapped by a man named Ryuji. The cast includes Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya.
House of Guinness (September 25)
House of Guinness is a historical drama set to release on September 25, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. After the death of Sir Benjamin Gunness, his four children uncover the hidden family secrets. The cast involves Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, and Fionn O’Shea.
Janaawar – The Beast Within (September 26)
Janaawar – The Beast Within is set to release on September 26, 2025, on the OTT platform ZEE 5. The story follows a sub-inspector of Chhand in Janaawar whose routine posting takes a dark turn when he investigates a headless body, a gold theft, and the sudden disappearance of a man. Bhuvan Arora plays the lead role.
Mantis (September 26)
Mantis is a spin-off of Kill Boksoon, releasing on September 26, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. The film follows an elite assassin known as ‘Mantis.’ Jis' return to a hitman underworld in disarray leads to shifting loyalties and new enemies that can do anything to claim the top spot. The star cast members are Yim Si‑wan, Park Gyu‑young, and Jo Woo‑jin.