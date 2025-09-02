Latest OTT Releases (September 3-September 7): New OTT Releases Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More
The first week of September 2025 is packed with fresh entertainment across OTT platforms. Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema are all set to bring thriller, supernatural, and comedy big movies and series from September 3 to September 7. Here is a list of the latest OTT releases you can add to your watchlist.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (September 3)
Wednesday Season to is all set to stream the second half on September 03 on the OTT platform Netflix. The story shows Wednesday Addams' recovery from her attack by Trevor at Willow Hill. New tension, new mysteries and new challenges will keep you on the edge. The much-awaited Part 2 of the Gothic series is going to see a fresh face, Lady Gaga, to add more suspense and thriller.
Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2 (September 4)
Pokémon Concierge Season 1 is going to hit part 2 on September 04 on the OTT platform Netflix. Part 2 brings new challenges with Haru’s ex-boyfriend Kent and uncle Dan's entry with lover Sealeo, leaving the resort shaken.
Inspector Zende (September 5)
Inspector Zende is scheduled to release on 8 September, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in lead roles. The story follows Zende’s hunt for Charles Sobhraj, also known as “Bikini Killer.” Inspector Zende and Carl Bhojraj led a police operation that finally led to his arrest.
Maalik (September 5)
Maalik is set to hit Prime Video on September 05. A young criminal’s painful story of his past, filled with loss, crime, and suffering. While in jail, he is assigned a dangerous task that takes deeper and darker turns. The star cast includes Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar alongside Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Swanand Kirkire.
Rise and Fall (September 6)
Rise and Fall is scheduled on September 06 on the OTT platform Amazon MX Player. The series features 16 celebrity contestants who play the “Rulers vs. Workers” game hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover.
Disclaimer
The OTT release dates and titles mentioned above are based on official announcements and streaming platform updates. Release schedules are subject to change at the discretion of the respective platforms.