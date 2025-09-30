Latest OTT Releases (September 30-October 5): New OTT Releases Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More
We are here to give you the latest update on new OTT releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema. These series will pack your week with thrillers, romance, vampire scares, and comedy drama. So here is a list of the latest OTT releases from September 30 to October 05, which you can add to your watchlist.
Interview with the Vampire Season 2 (September 30)
Interview with the Vampire Season 2 is set to release on September 30, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. The action story shows Louis and Claudia traveling to Paris to find vampires and meet their creator. Their journey leads them to the Theatre des Vampires, where a community of vampires lives by hiding their true nature. The cast members include Jacob Anderson and Delainey Hayles in the lead roles.
13th (October 1)
13th is going to stream on October 1, 2025, on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The drama is based on the real-life journey of NEET-JEE educator Mohit Tyagi. The story revolves around the high pressure of the competitive exam system on students. The star cast are Gagan Dev Riar and Paresh Pahuja.
Love is Blind Season 9 (October 1)
Love is Blind is making a return with Season 9 on October 01, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. 32 new singles are coming together to test if love can truly be blind. New season showcases new faces with dramatic twists and heartbreaking turns. Love is Blind Season 9 is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.
The Game: You Never Play Alone (October 2)
The Game: You Never Play Alone is set to release on October 02, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. The psychological thriller drama shows a game developer who faces threats both online and in real life after hidden identities and dark secrets come forward. Shraddha Srinath plays the lead role.
Genie, Make a Wish (October 3)
Genie, Make a Wish is releasing on October 03, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. The K-drama shows a thousand-year-old sleeping genie who offers three wishes to a girl, which reshape her world. The star cast includes Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy.
Steve (October 3)
Steve is streaming on October 03, 2025, on the OTT platform Netflix. The show is based on Max Porter’s novella Shy. The story follows a headteacher trying to save his struggling school. Not only this, but he is also dealing with his mental health issues. The film features Cillian Murphy, Jay Lycurgo, Tracey Ullman, Simbi Ajikawo and Emily Watson.
