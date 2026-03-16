Latest OTT Releases This Week (16–22 March 2026): 6 New Movies And Series To Watch On Netflix & Prime Video
Streaming platforms are gearing up for an exciting week as Netflix and Prime Video bring six major releases between March 16 and March 22, 2026. From gripping dramas and thrilling crime stories to global fan events and highly anticipated sequels, this week’s OTT lineup promises something for every viewer. Here is a look at the latest movies and web series arriving on OTT this week.
The Housemaid
Release Date: 19 March 2026
Platform: Prime Video
The Housemaid arrives as a gripping psychological drama that explores secrets hidden inside a seemingly perfect household. The story follows a young woman hired as a maid who slowly discovers disturbing truths about the family she works for.
Deadloch Season 2
Release Date: 20 March 2026
Platform: Prime Video
After the success of its first season, Deadloch returns with another darkly comic crime mystery. The new season dives deeper into the strange town where shocking crimes continue to unfold.
A Different Man
Release Date: 20 March 2026
Platform: Netflix
This thought provoking drama follows a man whose life takes a dramatic turn after undergoing a major transformation. What begins as an attempt to reinvent himself soon turns into a complex journey of identity and self acceptance.
Border 2
Release Date: 20 March 2026
Platform: Netflix
The long awaited sequel to the iconic war film finally makes its way to streaming. Border 2 brings back intense battlefield drama, powerful emotions, and patriotic storytelling.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Release Date: 20 March 2026
Platform: Netflix
Fans of the legendary gangster series finally get the continuation they have been waiting for. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man follows the next chapter of the Shelby family saga after the events of the original show.
BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang
Release Date: 21 March 2026
Platform: Netflix
K-pop fans have another reason to celebrate as BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang streams globally this week. The special event features live performances, exclusive behind the scenes moments and insights into the group’s comeback journey.
Disclaimer
Release dates and streaming availability may vary by region and platform updates. Viewers should check the official OTT platforms for the latest streaming details.