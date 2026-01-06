Latest OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-Jan 11, 2026): New Movies & Web Series to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar
This week’s OTT lineup is packed with fresh releases you should NOT miss! From new movies to binge-worthy series, streaming platforms are dropping something for every mood. Whether you love romance, thrillers or light entertainment, this week has it all.
OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-Jan 11)
Here's a list of the top 7 web series and movies releasing this week (January 6-January 11, 2026) on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar and more.
People We Meet on Vacation- Netflix
This movie will be released on 9 January 2026. The movie follows two opposite best friends who have shared an annual summer vacation for over a decade. As time passes, the pair is forced to confront the deep romantic feelings they have long ignored.
The Tale of Silyan- Jio Hotstar
It will be released on 9 January 2026. It is a documentary that interwines the real-world economic struggle of a Macedonian farmer with local folklore.
Caught Stealing- Netflix
It will be released on 10 January 2026. It is about a burned-out former baseball prodigy turned bartender whose life descends into chaos after he agrees to cat-sit for his neighbour.
Soul on Fire- Netflix
It will be released on 8 January 2026. It is an inspirational biographical drama based on the life of John O'Leary, who survived a 1987 gasoline explosion that left him with burns over 100% of his body.
Zodiac Killer Project- Prime Video
It will be released on 6 January 2026. It is an experimental meta-documentary about a book by director Charlie Shackleton.
The Night Manager - Season 2- Prime Video
It will be released on 11 January 2026. It follows Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) as he is pulled out of seclusion to face a new, even more sophisticated international arms threat.
A Thousand Blows - Season 2- Jio Hotstar
It will be released on 9 January 2026. It follows the primary characters at their lowest points as they navigate a landscape of revenge, scheming and redemption.
