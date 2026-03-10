Latest OTT Releases This Week (March 9, 2026 to March 15, 2026): 10 New Films and Series to Watch on ZEE5, Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar
The second week of March 2026 brings a fresh lineup of exciting movies and web series across major streaming platforms like Netflix Prime Video ZEE5 and JioHotstar. From highly anticipated new seasons to thrilling dramas and reality shows this week offers plenty of binge worthy content for viewers. Whether you enjoy action adventure romance or crime thrillers these latest OTT releases between March 9 and March 15 have something for everyone.
One Piece Season 2
Release Date: 10 March 2026
Platform: Netflix
The popular adventure series continues as Luffy and his crew enter the Grand Line and face powerful enemies while searching for the legendary treasure
Made in Korea
Release Date: 12 March 2026
Platform: Netflix
A travel and culture based documentary series that explores Korean food fashion skincare lifestyle and everyday life in South Korea.
Virgin River Season 7
Release Date: 12 March 2026
Platform: Netflix
The beloved romantic drama returns with new emotional twists as the characters continue navigating love relationships and personal struggles.
The Society Season 2
Release Date: 9 March 2026
Platform: JioHotstar
The reality drama series returns with new twists, conflicts and relationships as contestants face fresh challenges in the social experiment.
Aspirants Season 3
Release Date: 13 March 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The popular TVF series continues the journey of Abhilash, Guri, and SK as their lives move beyond UPSC preparation into careers, responsibilities, and new conflicts.
Rooster
Release Date: 9 March 2026
Platform: JioHotstar
A comedy series featuring a quirky storyline and humorous situations as characters deal with unexpected life events.
Sankalp
Release Date: 11 March 2026
Platform: Amazon MX Player
This political drama stars Nana Patekar and follows a determined leader who aims to bring major changes while confronting corruption and hidden secrets.
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi
Release Date: 13 March 2026
OTT Platform: ZEE5
The Telugu comedy drama Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi film revolves around a businessman whose life becomes complicated when he gets caught between two relationships, leading to humorous and emotional situations.
Andha Pyaar 2.0
Release Date: 14 March 2026
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Andha Pyaar 2.0 is the new season of the popular comedy relationship show that features comedians discussing dating, relationships, and modern love in a humorous and interactive format.
Disclaimer
Release dates and streaming availability may change based on platform updates or regional restrictions. Please check the official OTT platforms for the latest information.