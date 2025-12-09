From Single Papa to Thamma: Latest OTT Releases This Week (8 Dec-14 Dec) on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More

CANCEL ALL PLANS! This week’s OTT line-up is INSANE! Netflix, Hotstar, Prime… everyone is dropping some of the best bangers at the same time! From spicy romances to fantasy blockbusters, your watchlist is going to explode! So, here’s the list of some of the best OTT releases this week (8 December, 2025 to 14 December, 2025) on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 & more.