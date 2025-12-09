From Single Papa to Thamma: Latest OTT Releases This Week (8 Dec-14 Dec) on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More
CANCEL ALL PLANS! This week’s OTT line-up is INSANE! Netflix, Hotstar, Prime… everyone is dropping some of the best bangers at the same time! From spicy romances to fantasy blockbusters, your watchlist is going to explode! So, here’s the list of some of the best OTT releases this week (8 December, 2025 to 14 December, 2025) on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 & more.
Single Papa on Netflix
It will be released on December 12, 2025. It is an emotional story of a young father and parenting. It is ideal for family time or light binge.
Man vs Baby on Netflix
It will be released on December 11, 2025. It is a comedy about new parents juggling life and a newborn. It is a funny movie with relatable chaos.
Percy Jackson and the Olympics on Jio Hotstar
It will be released on December 10, 2025. It is a fantasy adventure with Greek mythology. It is about a young hero discovering powers and identity.
Merv on Amazon Prime Video
It will be released on December 10, 2025. It is a thriller full of secrets and suspense. It will keep you hooked until the end.
Saali Mohabbat on ZEE5
It will be released on December 12, 2025. It is a romantic drama with spice and twists. It includes intense chemistry and dramatic storytelling.
Tell Me Softly on Amazon Prime Video
It will be released on December 12, 2025. It is a romantic movie about second chances and love. It includes emotional storytelling with soft music and feels.
Thamma on Amazon Prime Video
It will be released on December 16, 2025. It is a family drama focusing on grandmother-grandchild bond. It has a touching storyline and strong performances.
