Latest South OTT Releases (March 6–10): New Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj donald trump Donald Trump Lionel Messi meta Chitrakoot agastya pandya Delhi crime news Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Latest South OTT Releases (March 6–10): New Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More

Latest South OTT Releases (March 6–10): New Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More

South Indian cinema continues to dominate streaming platforms with exciting new releases every week. From gripping thrillers to entertaining dramas, audiences can enjoy fresh Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films and web series on leading OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar and ZEE5. Here are the latest South OTT releases arriving between March 6 and March 10 that you can stream this week.

Published By: Published: March 6, 2026 14:15:26 IST
Follow us on
Google News
With Love
1/8
Latest South OTT Releases (March 6–10): New Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More

With Love

Release Date: 6 March 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
About: With Love is a romantic drama starring Anaswara Rajan. The story follows two former schoolmates who reconnect during a blind date and rediscover emotions from their past.

You Might Be Interested In
Gandhi Talks
2/8

Gandhi Talks

Release Date: 6 March 2026
OTT Platform: ZEE5
About: Gandhi Talks is a unique silent dark comedy starring Vijay Sethupathi that uses visual storytelling and satire to explore social themes.

Jockey
3/8

Jockey

Release Date: 6 March 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
About: Jockey is an action-adventure drama set in the underground world of illegal goat fighting in Madurai, where survival and power struggles shape the protagonist’s journey.

You Might Be Interested In
Vikram On Duty
4/8

Vikram On Duty

Release Date: 6 March 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
About: Vikram On Duty is a crime thriller series about a rule-breaking investigator solving complex cases using unconventional methods.

Muthu Alias Kaattaan
5/8

Muthu Alias Kaattaan

Release Date: March 2026 (Expected)
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
About: Muthu Alias Kaattaan is expected to stream later this month, generating anticipation among Kannada movie fans.

Dheeram
6/8

Dheeram

Release Date: 6 March 2026
OTT Platform: Sun NXT
About: Dheeram stars Indrajith Sukumaran in a gripping psychological thriller that explores the darker side of human behavior and moral dilemmas.

Granny (Occhai)
7/8

Granny (Occhai)

Release Date: 6 March 2026
OTT Platform: Sun NXT
About: Dear Radhi tells the emotional story of a shy young man who finds connection and comfort with a woman dealing with her own struggles.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

Streaming dates and availability may vary depending on the platform and region. Viewers should check the respective OTT platforms for the latest release updates.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS