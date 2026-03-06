Latest South OTT Releases (March 6–10): New Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More
South Indian cinema continues to dominate streaming platforms with exciting new releases every week. From gripping thrillers to entertaining dramas, audiences can enjoy fresh Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films and web series on leading OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar and ZEE5. Here are the latest South OTT releases arriving between March 6 and March 10 that you can stream this week.
With Love
Release Date: 6 March 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
About: With Love is a romantic drama starring Anaswara Rajan. The story follows two former schoolmates who reconnect during a blind date and rediscover emotions from their past.
Gandhi Talks
Release Date: 6 March 2026
OTT Platform: ZEE5
About: Gandhi Talks is a unique silent dark comedy starring Vijay Sethupathi that uses visual storytelling and satire to explore social themes.
Jockey
Release Date: 6 March 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
About: Jockey is an action-adventure drama set in the underground world of illegal goat fighting in Madurai, where survival and power struggles shape the protagonist’s journey.
Vikram On Duty
Release Date: 6 March 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
About: Vikram On Duty is a crime thriller series about a rule-breaking investigator solving complex cases using unconventional methods.
Muthu Alias Kaattaan
Release Date: March 2026 (Expected)
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
About: Muthu Alias Kaattaan is expected to stream later this month, generating anticipation among Kannada movie fans.
Dheeram
Release Date: 6 March 2026
OTT Platform: Sun NXT
About: Dheeram stars Indrajith Sukumaran in a gripping psychological thriller that explores the darker side of human behavior and moral dilemmas.
Granny (Occhai)
Release Date: 6 March 2026
OTT Platform: Sun NXT
About: Dear Radhi tells the emotional story of a shy young man who finds connection and comfort with a woman dealing with her own struggles.
Disclaimer
Streaming dates and availability may vary depending on the platform and region. Viewers should check the respective OTT platforms for the latest release updates.