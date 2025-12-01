Latest Tamil & Telegu OTT Release (Dec 01-Dec 07): Aan Paavam Pollathathu, Kaantha, Mass Jathara to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
From rip-roaring mass entertainers to lighthearted romcoms and a much-talked-about period dramas, the first week of December brings fresh Tamil and Telugu titles to your streaming queue. Ravi Teja’s action comedy Mass Jathara and the family romcom Aan paavam Pollathathu are all set to turn your dry watchlist into an entertaining one.
New Tamil OTT Release
Take a look at the latest Tamil and Telugu OTT releases all set to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5.
Stephen (December 5)
Stephen, the latest Tamil thriller drama making its way to Netflix, is grabbing attention for its gripping story, strong performances, and suspense-driven narrative. Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thanadurai, and Smruthi Venkat are in the lead roles.
Kaantha (December 12)
Kaantha, a Tamil-Telugu period drama led by Dulquer Salmaan, is gearing up for its OTT arrival and has already become one of the most searched titles online. The show is expected to stream on Netflix. The casts are Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Rana Daggubati.
Kuttram Purinthal (December 5)
Kuttram Purinthal, a Tamil crime web series, is set to release on SonyLIV. The thriller story is going to keep you on the edge. The star actors are Pasupathy, Lakshmi Priya Xhandramouli, and Vidaarth.
Aan Paavam Pollathathu (November 28)
Aan Paavam Pollathathu, the latest Tamil family rom-com now streaming on JioHotstar, is winning attention for its lighthearted humour, relatable characters and feel-good storyline. The cast members are Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela Rajkumar, and Jenson Dhivakar.
Aaryan (November 28)
Aaryan, a thriller drama now streaming on Netflix, has been drawing attention for its gritty storytelling, intense performances, and fast-paced narrative. The movie has quickly become a trending title among Tamil OTT viewers searching for a fresh, engaging watch. The cast includes Vishnu Vishal, Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, and Maanasa Choudhary.
Mass Jathara (November 28)
Mass Jathara, mass-action entertainer now streaming on Netflix, has become a buzzworthy OTT pick with its high-energy fights, festival-style music, and punch-packed dialogues. Mass Jathara cast members are Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Rashmika Mandanna, Vennela Kishore, and others.