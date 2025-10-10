Trending Adult Animated Series on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar & More
Want to watch series packed with dark humor and edgy storylines? These shows are guaranteed to blow your mind. Finding shows like these can be a tough task, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a list of series perfect for your next adult movie night.
BoJack horseman on Netflix
It is one of the most popular animated series for adults. It has a total of six seasons with a delightfully dark humor that comes with deep exploration.
Undone on Amazon Prime Video
This is a story of a daughter who takes viewers on a journey of finding out the truth behind her father's death. It is based on discovery and self growth.
The Simpsons on Jio Hotstar
It is a popular show for its relatable characters and sharp writing. With its characters, humor and catchphrases, it became a cultural phenomenon.
Big Mouth on Jio Hotstar
It is a South Korean drama series following a lawyer who becomes a con artist to expose a conspiracy. He has to become a genius to survive later on.
One Punch Man on Netflix
It is the story of Saitama, a hero that does it just for fun and can defeat his enemies with a single punch.
Hazbin Hotel on Amazon Prime Video
It is an American adult animated fantasy comedy series about the princess of Hell finding a way for sinners to be "redeemed" and allowed into heaven.
