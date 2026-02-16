Top 7 Trending Anime Web series in English Available on OTT: Netflix, Jio Hotstar & Amazon Prime Video To Binge-Watch This Week (16 February, 2026-22 February, 2026)
If you’re confused about what to watch this week, these trending anime picks are perfect for a quick binge. From comedy-drama to action-thrillers, this list has something for every mood! Here’s a list of the best 7 anime web series available in English on Netflix, Jio Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.
Tokyo Revengers
It is available on Netflix, Prime Video and Jio Hotstar. It is an action, time-travel drama in which a boy goes back in time to save his girlfriend and stop deadly gang wars. It has an emotional storytelling with addictive cliffhangers.
Spy x Family
It is available on Netflix, Prime Video and Jio Hotstar. It is a comedy, action show with a spy, an assassin and a telepath who form a fake family for a mission.
Ranma 1/2
Ranma 1/2 is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It is a fantasy comedy in which a boy turns into a girl when splashed with cold water. It is a classic anime now trending again on OTT.
Tatsuki Fujimoto: 17-26 OTT
It is available on Amazon Prime Video. It is an adaptation of short stories written by the Chainsaw Man creator. It has a unique, artistic and emotional storytelling.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman
It is available on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a countryside boy who becomes one of the strongest swordsmen unexpectedly.
Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill
It is available on Netflix, Prime Video and Jio Hotstar. It is about a man getting transported to another world where his cooking skills make him OP.
Beasters
It is available on Netflix. It is in a world of herbivores and carnivores, where a wolf struggles with instincts and love.
