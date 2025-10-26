From IT: Welcome to Derry To Final Destination: Bloodlines – Latest Horror Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & More
Get ready for some deadly movies to watch this November 2024! From haunted cruises to spine-chilling thrills, many OTT platforms have brought new releases that promise suspense, scares and edge of the seat entertainment. So, we’ve made a list of the top 6 horror films available on OTT platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar & more just for you!
IT: Welcome To Derry
It will release on JioHotstar on October 27, 2025. This series delves into the origins of Pennywise the clown in 1960s Derry. The first season comprises eight episodes, with weekly releases every Sunday night, culminating on December 14, 2025.
Immaculate on Amazon Prime Video (2025)
It is a chilling thriller about a woman confronting dark forces in a convent.
Until dawn on Netflix (2025)
It is a teen horror-thriller where eight friends fight for survival in a secluded mountain lodge.
Final Destination: Bloodlines on JioHotstar (2025)
It is the sixth installment of the franchise where death continues its relentless pursuit.
Bring Her Back on Amazon Prime Video (2025)
It is a supernatural horror revolving around a missing woman and dark secrets.
The Woman in Cabin 10 on Netflix (2025)
It is a suspenseful thriller about a journalist witnessing a possible murder on a cruise.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.