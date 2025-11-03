Latest OTT Movies & Web Series Releases This Week (November 3, 2025- November 9, 2025) on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Hotstar & More: From Maharani Season 4 to Bad Girl Full List
This week’s OTT lineup is packed with drama, thrill and emotion across all major platforms. From Manoj Bajpayee’s return in The Family Man 3 to Huma Qureshi’s gripping political saga in Maharani Season 4, audiences can enjoy this week with a ton of variety! So, we’ve curated a list of the latest releases upcoming this week from November 3 to November 7 on OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, MX Player and more.
My Sister's Husband on Netflix
It will be released on November 3, 2025. it is about a woman whose marriage begins to fall apart when her college aged sister moves in and attracts her husband's attention.
The Manipulated on Disney+ Hotstar
It will be released on November 5, 2025. It is a Korean thriller drama in which Tae Joong is wrongfully imprisoned after a crime he didn't commit.
Maharani Season 4 on Netflix
It will be released on November 7, 2025. it is a political drama with the powerful journey of Rani Bharti. She continues to fight corruption and power games.
Bad Girl on JioCinema / JioHotstar
It will be released on November 4, 2025. It is a bold Tamil film exploring identity, freedom and societal expectations of women. It has a strong feminist storyline wrapped in rebellion and emotion.
Thode Door Thode Paas on ZEE5
It will be released on November 7, 2025. It is a warm tale about family relationships, rediscovering lost bonds and forgiveness. It is a feel-good story to end your week on a heartfelt note.
First Copy Season 2 on MX Player
It will be released on November 5, 2025. It is a gripping continuation of Mumbai's 90s film-piracy underworld. It is a gritty, raw and nostalgic pick.
Baramulla on Netflix
It will be released on November 7, 2025. It is a supernatural thriller set in the haunting valleys of Kashmir. Baramulla follows mysterious disappearances linked to ancient folklore.
