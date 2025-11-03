Latest OTT Movies & Web Series Releases This Week (November 3, 2025- November 9, 2025) on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Hotstar & More: From Maharani Season 4 to Bad Girl Full List

This week’s OTT lineup is packed with drama, thrill and emotion across all major platforms. From Manoj Bajpayee’s return in The Family Man 3 to Huma Qureshi’s gripping political saga in Maharani Season 4, audiences can enjoy this week with a ton of variety! So, we’ve curated a list of the latest releases upcoming this week from November 3 to November 7 on OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, MX Player and more.