Stranger Things Finale to Haq: Latest OTT Releases (Jan 1-Jan 7) on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, ZEE5 & More to Watch This New Year 2026
The first week of 2026 is already packed with big OTT releases. From fresh international dramas to long-awaited finales, there’s something for every mood! You can expect powerful stories, emotional closures and exciting new beginnings. Here’s a list of the top 7 releases from January 1, 2026 to January 7, 2026 on Netflix, Amazon prime video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
Stranger Things Season 5 Final Episode
The final episode just released today on Netflix. Hawkins is no longer safe as the Upside Down begins to permanently spill into reality. This episode is the final episode of the WHOLE series, bringing an end to one of Netflix blockbusters.
Haq
It will be released on 2 January 2026 on Netflix. This one is a powerful courtroom drama with stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. The film revisits the historic Shah Bano case.
My Korean Boyfriend
It will be released on 1 January 2026 on Netflix. This docu-reality series goes beyond glossy K-drama romance. Five Brazilian women travel to Seoul to meet their long-distance Korean partners for the first time.
Love Beyond Wicket
It will be released on Jio Hotstar on 1 January 2026. It is a heartfelt sports drama rooted in redemption and second chances. The series balances cricket, teamwork and emotional growth.
Follow My Voice
It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 2 January 2026. It is a Spanish teen drama that relies more on emotion than spectacle. The story follows a young woman who forms a deep connection with an unseen radio host.
Significant Other
It will be released on Jio Hotstar on 1 January 2026. It is a relationship drama that questions how well we truly know our partners. The story unfolds as a seemingly perfect relationship starts revealing cracks.
Beauty
It will be released on ZEE5 on 2 January 2026. It is a romantic thriller where love slowly turns unsettling. What follows is a chain of hidden truths that push the relationship into dangerous territory.
