Leaders of Indian Independence: Ten Young Voices Of Courage That Continue To Inspire Generations

Mahatma Gandhi

The Father of the Nation who was known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led the Indian Independence movement through his Satyagraha philosophy which is the non-resistance principle and civil defiance philosophy. He led the millions of urban and rural Indians to boycott the British goods, institutions and laws, and perhaps the most well-known accounts of which happened during the Salt March and Quit India Movement. Gandhi did not just appeal to issues like truth, simplicity and self reliance to the Indians but to the civil rights movements around the globe. His philosophy attracted different communities and united them under the same course and challenged the abilities of the British Empire without any war. Gandhi lived under the belief that the force of moral courage is able to bring changes to the world of politics.