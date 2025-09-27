LIVE TV
  Leave The Retro Saree: Google Gemini AI Prompt Reveals 10 Processes To Help You Make Money Through Online Tools

Leave The Retro Saree: Google Gemini AI Prompt Reveals 10 Processes To Help You Make Money Through Online Tools

10-Step Guide that may turn your Screen Time to cash generating activity! Save this and remind yourself later on How to Earn Money through online tools no matter if you are a student, professional starter, or experienced user, making the most out of these tools. 

However, while selecting these sites or platforms check for authenticity and beware of Scams and Frauds

Dropshipping
1/11

Dropshipping

Dropshipping: Selling products in an online store without holding any inventory; the supplier ships directly to the customer.
Category: E-commerce
Tools: Shopify, AliExpress

Affiliate Marketing
2/11

Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate Marketing: Earning a commission by promoting another company's products through a unique link.
Category: Marketing/Commissions
Tools: Amazon Associates, ClickBank

Freelancing
3/11

Freelancing

Freelancing: Selling your skills (like writing, design, programming) directly to clients for a fee on a contract basis
Category: Service-Based Business
Tools: Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer, LinkedIn

Creating and Selling Online Courses
4/11

Creating and Selling Online Courses

Creating and Selling Online Courses: Packaging your knowledge and expertise into digital video lessons to sell to a global audience.
Category: Digital Product
Tools: Udemy, Teachable, Skillshare

E-commerce/Starting an Online Store
5/11

E-commerce/Starting an Online Store

E-commerce/Starting an Online Store: Selling physical goods that you own and manage inventory for, to consumers online.
Category: E-commerce
Tools: Shopify, BigCommerce, Amazon

Blogging
6/11

Blogging

Blogging: Creating valuable written content that is monetized through display ads, sponsored posts, or product sales.
Category: Content Creation
Tools: WordPress, Google AdSense, SEO Tools

YouTube Channel Monetization
7/11

YouTube Channel Monetization

YouTube Channel Monetization: Creating video content to build an audience and earn revenue from ads, sponsorships, and merchandise.
Category: Content Creation
Tools: YouTube Partner Program, Google AdSense, Video Editing Software

Completing Online Surveys/Microtasks
8/11

Completing Online Surveys/Microtasks

Completing Online Surveys/Microtasks: Earning small amounts of money by giving your opinion on surveys or doing small data-entry tasks.
Category: Micro-Work/Data Collection
Tools: Swagbucks, Survey Junkie, Amazon Mechanical Turk (MTurk), UserTesting

Print-on-Demand Business

Print-on-Demand Business: Selling custom-designed merchandise (like T-shirts or mugs) where the product is created only after an order is placed.
Category: E-commerce/Digital Art
Tools: Printify, Printful, Merch by Amazon, Redbubble

Selling Digital Products
10/11

Selling Digital Products

Selling Digital Products: Creating and selling downloadable items like e-books, software, templates, or planners
Category: Digital Product
Tools: Gumroad, Etsy, Payhip, ThriveCart

Disclaimer
11/11

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. The content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. Photographs used here are Google Gemini AI Prompt generated. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised. It does not constitute any form of suggestion and/or guidance. Most of the details here may or may not be officially confirmed from any of the source(s).

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

