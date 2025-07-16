LIVE TV
  Lee Jong-suk's Legal Drama Comeback: His Most Beloved -Drama to Binge Watch

Lee Jong-suk's Legal Drama Comeback: His Most Beloved -Drama to Binge Watch

Lee Jong-suk returns with another legal K-drama, Law and the City. The highly anticipated drama is finally here, giving excitment to his fans. Over the years, he played different roles and managed to rise to a massive fan following. Let’s take a turn at his applauded roles that defined his career.

By: Manisha Chauhan Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 8:57 PM IST
1/8

Law and the City

Lee Jong-suk made a return with the Law and the City, which unfolds a slow-burning drama that explores more than just a courtroom. This drama involves emotional depth, friendships, and growth, leaving viewers engaged from the start. Drama mainly focuses on the lives of five attorney and how they balance their work with their personal lives.

2/8

While You Were Sleeping

While You Were Sleeping starring Lee Jong-suk revolves around solving mysteries with the ability to foresee future events through dreams. This legal drama-fantasy shows the trio collaborating to defeat their archenemy. The drama shows a love triangle with Bae Suzy and Jung Hae-in, making it more binge-worthy.

3/8

W: Two Worlds’

Jong gave another hit with W: Two Worlds, a fantasy romance drama that shows a webtoon character goes back and forth between the real and an alternate universe inside a webtoon. The uniqueness of the drama grabs the attention of the viewers. The clash between the ‘two worlds’ makes it more interesting to watch.

4/8

Pinocchio

Jong as Chio Dal-po shared screen with Park Shin-hye as Choi In-ha, two exceptional leads in one drama, showing palpable chemistry. This drama revolves around two reporters, caught between complicated romance and the challenges they face on duty.

5/8

Romance Is a Bonus Book

Jong looks shows his exceptional talent in this drama, starring opposite Lee Na-young. This drama shows drama, love, and career challenges. Watching Lee Jong-suk as Chan Eun-ho, secretly in love with his childhood friend.

6/8

Big Mouth

After his return from the mandatory military service, Jong gave a gift to his fans as a lawyer who gets caught up in a murder case and ends up mistakenly taken for a genius conman known as ‘Big Mouse’. Jang played Chang-ho to Big Mouse's role in an impressive manner.

7/8

I Can Hear Your Voice

Jong plays the role of Park Soo-ha, who has the supernatural ability to read people’s minds by looking at their eyes. An ability where things can turn ugly if you have it, with this drama, Jong gained massive appreciation.

8/8

Disclaimer

This drama explores themes of journalism ethics, media sensationalism, and romantic relationships in a high-pressure newsroom setting. While inspired by real-world issues, characters and events are fictional. Viewer discretion is advised for mature themes and emotional content.



