Left In The Wake Of Deluge: Life Inside Delhi’s Relief Camps After The Yamuna Floods
The Yamuna river in Delhi has finally receded below the ‘warning level’ after last week’s relentless floods that submerged parts of the city. On September 4, the river had breached the ‘evacuation level,’ forcing over 8,000 residents from low-lying areas to seek shelter in temporary relief camps. While the waters have begun to retreat, the impact on daily life lingers, and the city slowly begins to reckon with the aftermath.
NewsX revisited the flood relief camps in Mayur Vihar to capture the stories and struggles of those affected, particularly women navigating life in temporary shelters. The following photo gallery offers an exclusive glimpse into the comeback, hardships, and human spirit left behind in the wake of the Yamuna floods.
The scarred banks of the Yamuna in Mayur Vihar bear silent testimony to the flood’s fury.
After the waters receded, the Yamuna’s banks in Mayur Vihar were left muddy, broken, and lifeless. The tracks etched in the soil reflect not just the river’s retreat but the upheaval faced by thousands forced out of their homes.
Hope in her arms: A mother clings to resilience inside the Yamuna flood relief camp.
Amid the chaos of displacement, mothers in relief camps continue to hold families together. This image from Mayur Vihar reflects both vulnerability and strength, a mother’s quiet determination to protect her child after the Yamuna floods forced thousands from their homes.
On the frontline of relief: Civil Defence volunteers coordinate efforts at a Yamuna flood camp.
Wearing bright yellow jackets, Civil Defence volunteers form the backbone of relief operations in Mayur Vihar. From managing supplies to guiding displaced families, their tireless work ensures survival and order in camps set up after the Yamuna floods.
A simple meal of rice and dal: survival food for families in Yamuna relief camps.
In Mayur Vihar’s relief camps, hot rice and dal become a daily lifeline for displaced families. While modest, these meals symbolise both the struggles of those who lost their homes and the collective efforts to keep hope alive after the Yamuna floods.
Amar Singh, displaced by the Yamuna floods, rests beside his makeshift shelter in Mayur Vihar.
Amar Singh, one of thousands forced out of low-lying homes, now lives under a flyover with only a tarpaulin sheet for cover. His story reflects the human cost of the Yamuna’s floods resilience in the face of loss and uncertainty.
Women wait with empty vessels for food distribution at a Yamuna flood relief camp.
Inside Mayur Vihar’s relief camps, women sit patiently in long waits for meals, their steel containers reflecting displacement. For many, the floods not only swept away homes but also reduced daily life to survival basics: food, water, and shelter.
A woman civil defence volunteer distributes food at Mayur Vihar’s flood relief camp.
Inside the Mayur Vihar flood relief camp, a woman civil defence volunteer hands out food to families displaced by the Yamuna floods. With thousands relying on government and community aid, such daily efforts are vital in sustaining those who lost their homes and livelihoods.
Two empty cots inside a Yamuna flood relief camp
The sight of two cots in Mayur Vihar’s relief camp reflects both comfort and transience. For displaced families, these temporary beds offer brief respite from the chaos of flooding, a fragile symbol of shelter amid the uncertainty of rebuilding life after the Yamuna’s deluge.
A lone clay pot lies abandoned on the banks of the Yamuna after the floods.
On the muddy banks of the Yamuna in Mayur Vihar, an abandoned clay pot rests half-buried in silt. Once part of daily life, it now stands as a quiet symbol of the disruption caused by the floods, ordinary objects left behind in the river’s wake.