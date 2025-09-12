Left In The Wake Of Deluge: Life Inside Delhi’s Relief Camps After The Yamuna Floods

The Yamuna river in Delhi has finally receded below the ‘warning level’ after last week’s relentless floods that submerged parts of the city. On September 4, the river had breached the ‘evacuation level,’ forcing over 8,000 residents from low-lying areas to seek shelter in temporary relief camps. While the waters have begun to retreat, the impact on daily life lingers, and the city slowly begins to reckon with the aftermath.

NewsX revisited the flood relief camps in Mayur Vihar to capture the stories and struggles of those affected, particularly women navigating life in temporary shelters. The following photo gallery offers an exclusive glimpse into the comeback, hardships, and human spirit left behind in the wake of the Yamuna floods.

Have a look !