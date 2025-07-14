Legendary Actress B Saroja Devi Dies: From Padma Bhushan to NTR Award, All Her Major Honours

Other awards

Kalaimamani Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of Tamil Nadu (2009), Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of Karnataka (2009), NTR National Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the second time, for the year 2009, NTR National Award from the Andhra Pradesh Government for the year 2001, Tamil Nadu Government's MGR Award (1993), Karnataka Government's Rajyotsava award (1988), Lifetime Achievement award by Prajavani Cine Sammana (2024), Natya Kaladhar Award— Tamil cinema, by Bharat Kalachar, Chennai (2009), NTR award for remarkable achievement by Karnataka Telugu Academy (2007), Rotary Sivaji Award by the Charitable Trust and Rotary Club of Chennai (2007), Honorary Doctorate from Bangalore University (2006), Vijay Award for Contribution to Tamil Cinema (2006), Dinakaran Award for All-round Achievement (2003), Lifetime Achievement Awards by Cinema Express in Chennai (1997), Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South (1994).