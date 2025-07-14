LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Legendary Actress B Saroja Devi Dies: From Padma Bhushan to NTR Award, All Her Major Honours

Legendary Actress B Saroja Devi Dies: From Padma Bhushan to NTR Award, All Her Major Honours

Veteran actress B. Saroja Devi, a legendary figure in Indian cinema, has passed away. Celebrated for her versatile performances, she received numerous honours, including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, and two NTR National Awards during her illustrious career.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Legendary Actress B Saroja Devi Dies: From Padma Bhushan to NTR Award, All Her Major Honours - Gallery Image
1/7

Lifetime Achievement Award from the Government of India (2008)

For her historic contributions to Indian cinema, she was bestowed with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of India in 2008.

Legendary Actress B Saroja Devi Dies: From Padma Bhushan to NTR Award, All Her Major Honours - Gallery Image
2/7

Padma Bhushan (1992)

The Government of India, in 1992, conferred upon her the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour of India, in recognition of her outstanding merit in arts and cinema.

Legendary Actress B Saroja Devi Dies: From Padma Bhushan to NTR Award, All Her Major Honours - Gallery Image
3/7

Padma Shri (1969)

The Indian government honoured her with the Padma Shri in 1969 in recognition of her outstanding efforts and dedication to Indian film and cultural heritage.

Legendary Actress B Saroja Devi Dies: From Padma Bhushan to NTR Award, All Her Major Honours - Gallery Image
4/7

Abhinya Saraswathy - By Government of Karnataka (1965)

She was conferred the title "Abhinya Saraswathy" by the Government of Karnataka in 1965, admiring her presence, classical beauty, and mesmerising personality projecting through all of South Indian cinema.

Legendary Actress B Saroja Devi Dies: From Padma Bhushan to NTR Award, All Her Major Honours - Gallery Image
5/7

Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for Kula Vilakku (1969)

This award was presented to her for her portrayal of a sensitive and powerful role in the critically acclaimed film, Kula Vilakku.

Legendary Actress B Saroja Devi Dies: From Padma Bhushan to NTR Award, All Her Major Honours - Gallery Image
6/7

Abhinandana-Kanchana Mala Award – Karnataka State (1980)

The Karnataka government honoured her with the Abhinandana-Kanchana Mala award in 1980 for her long-standing excellence and influence in the Kannada film industry.

Legendary Actress B Saroja Devi Dies: From Padma Bhushan to NTR Award, All Her Major Honours - Gallery Image
7/7

Other awards

Kalaimamani Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of Tamil Nadu (2009), Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of Karnataka (2009), NTR National Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the second time, for the year 2009, NTR National Award from the Andhra Pradesh Government for the year 2001, Tamil Nadu Government's MGR Award (1993), Karnataka Government's Rajyotsava award (1988), Lifetime Achievement award by Prajavani Cine Sammana (2024), Natya Kaladhar Award— Tamil cinema, by Bharat Kalachar, Chennai (2009), NTR award for remarkable achievement by Karnataka Telugu Academy (2007), Rotary Sivaji Award by the Charitable Trust and Rotary Club of Chennai (2007), Honorary Doctorate from Bangalore University (2006), Vijay Award for Contribution to Tamil Cinema (2006), Dinakaran Award for All-round Achievement (2003), Lifetime Achievement Awards by Cinema Express in Chennai (1997), Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South (1994).

Legendary Actress B Saroja Devi Dies: From Padma Bhushan to NTR Award, All Her Major Honours - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?