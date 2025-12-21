LIVE TV
  • Legends Retire; Memories Remain: Indian Cricket’s Big Goodbyes of 2025

Legends Retire; Memories Remain: Indian Cricket’s Big Goodbyes of 2025

The year 2025 is a momentous landmark in the history of Indian cricket because five legendary players quit the sport. Their leaving marked the close of a fantastically long period during which they set up records that no one else could surpass and created their own legends.

Published: December 21, 2025 11:51:04 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Virat Kohli (Test Cricket)
1/5
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Test Cricket)

The most successful Test captain in Indian history stepped away from the red-ball format on May 12, 2025, after a 14-year career. He leaves behind a legacy of 9,230 runs and 40 wins as captain, having completely redefined India’s overseas dominance and fitness culture.

Rohit Sharma (Test Cricket)
2/5
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma (Test Cricket)

The "Hitman" retired from Test cricket on May 7, 2025, choosing to focus on ODIs following a transitional period for the national side. A natural stroke-maker, he finished his career in whites with over 4,300 runs and a reputation as one of the most successful opening transformations in modern cricket.

Cheteshwar Pujara (All Formats)
3/5
Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara (All Formats)

India’s modern-day "Wall" officially retired from all forms of the game on August 24, 2025. Across 103 Tests, his legendary patience and grit were the bedrock of India’s historic back-to-back series wins in Australia.

Wriddhiman Saha (All Formats)
4/5
Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha (All Formats)

Widely regarded as the finest pure wicketkeeper of his generation, Saha hung up his gloves on February 1, 2025, after a final Ranji Trophy match. He spent 28 years on the field, earning a reputation for "acrobatic brilliance" and silent professionalism behind the stumps.

Amit Mishra (All Formats)
5/5
Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra (All Formats)

The veteran leg-spinner ended his incredible 25-year professional journey on September 4, 2025, at the age of 42. He retires as the only bowler in history to claim three IPL hat-tricks, leaving a massive void in the art of traditional leg-spin.

