Legends Retire; Memories Remain: Indian Cricket’s Big Goodbyes of 2025
The year 2025 is a momentous landmark in the history of Indian cricket because five legendary players quit the sport. Their leaving marked the close of a fantastically long period during which they set up records that no one else could surpass and created their own legends.
Virat Kohli (Test Cricket)
The most successful Test captain in Indian history stepped away from the red-ball format on May 12, 2025, after a 14-year career. He leaves behind a legacy of 9,230 runs and 40 wins as captain, having completely redefined India’s overseas dominance and fitness culture.
Rohit Sharma (Test Cricket)
The "Hitman" retired from Test cricket on May 7, 2025, choosing to focus on ODIs following a transitional period for the national side. A natural stroke-maker, he finished his career in whites with over 4,300 runs and a reputation as one of the most successful opening transformations in modern cricket.
Cheteshwar Pujara (All Formats)
India’s modern-day "Wall" officially retired from all forms of the game on August 24, 2025. Across 103 Tests, his legendary patience and grit were the bedrock of India’s historic back-to-back series wins in Australia.
Wriddhiman Saha (All Formats)
Widely regarded as the finest pure wicketkeeper of his generation, Saha hung up his gloves on February 1, 2025, after a final Ranji Trophy match. He spent 28 years on the field, earning a reputation for "acrobatic brilliance" and silent professionalism behind the stumps.
Amit Mishra (All Formats)
The veteran leg-spinner ended his incredible 25-year professional journey on September 4, 2025, at the age of 42. He retires as the only bowler in history to claim three IPL hat-tricks, leaving a massive void in the art of traditional leg-spin.