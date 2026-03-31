April Fools’ Day 2026: 35+ Trending Funny Pranks & Jokes For Friends, Family, College Mates & Office Coworkers
April Fools’ Day 2026 Prank Ideas: April Fools’ Day is all about laughter, tricks and lighthearted fun with people around you. The day is celebrated worldwide with harmless pranks, jokes and funny surprises. From viral internet pranks to classic tricks, creativity is the key highlight. It’s a great chance to bond with friends, family, college mates and coworkers.
April Fools' Day Pranks
Change phone language to something random
Tape under mouse sensor so it stops working
Swap sugar with salt in sugar jar
Set fake cracked screen wallpaper
Put alarm at 3 AM on someone’s phone
Flip screen orientation on laptop
Put plastic wrap over shampoo bottle
April Fools' Day Office/College Pranks
Screenshot desktop and hide all icons
Change autocorrect settings to funny words
Replace keyboard keys randomly
Send fake “holiday announced” message
Move someone’s chair slightly back repeatedly
Rename files into confusing titles
Put sticky notes on entire desk setup
April Fools' Day Text & WhatsApp Pranks
“I accidentally sent ₹50,000 to you”
“Check your Instagram, something weird happened”
“I think your number got leaked”
Send “We need to talk” and disappear
“Your crush just asked about you”
“You left your phone at my place”
Send voice note of random static
April Fools' Day Home Pranks
Food coloring in milk (light color)
Hide TV remote and act confused
Replace cream biscuits filling
Freeze cereal in milk overnight
Put googly eyes on everything
Fill room with balloons
Swap toothpaste with icing
April Fools' Day Smart & Clever Pranks
Fake WiFi network name like “Virus Detected”
Print fake “system error” message
Change ringtone to something embarrassing
Fake update screen on laptop
Tell them a fake rule or law confidently
Add Bluetooth name like “FBI Van”
Create fake news headline about them