Eid 2026 Special: 5 Types of Biryani You Must Try This Festive Feast

Biryani Recipes for Eid 2026: Biryani is one of the most loved dishes served during Eid celebrations across many parts of India and South Asia. The rich aroma of spices, tender meat and perfectly cooked rice makes biryani a centerpiece of festive Eid feasts. Different regions have developed their own unique styles of biryani, each with distinct flavors, ingredients and cooking techniques. From the spicy Hyderabadi dum biryani to the subtle and fragrant Lucknowi biryani, here are some popular types of biryani that people often enjoy preparing for Eid celebrations.