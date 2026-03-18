Eid 2026 Special: 5 Types of Biryani You Must Try This Festive Feast
Biryani Recipes for Eid 2026: Biryani is one of the most loved dishes served during Eid celebrations across many parts of India and South Asia. The rich aroma of spices, tender meat and perfectly cooked rice makes biryani a centerpiece of festive Eid feasts. Different regions have developed their own unique styles of biryani, each with distinct flavors, ingredients and cooking techniques. From the spicy Hyderabadi dum biryani to the subtle and fragrant Lucknowi biryani, here are some popular types of biryani that people often enjoy preparing for Eid celebrations.
Hyderabadi Biryani
One of the most famous biryani varieties, Hyderabadi biryani is cooked using the dum method, where marinated meat and basmati rice are layered and slow-cooked with spices, saffron, and fried onions for a rich aroma.
Lucknowi (Awadhi) Biryani
Originating from Lucknow’s royal kitchens, this biryani is known for its mild spices and delicate aroma. The rice and meat are cooked separately and then layered using the traditional dum pukht cooking technique.
Kolkata Biryani
This biryani has a subtle flavor with light spices, and its unique identity comes from the addition of boiled potatoes and eggs along with basmati rice and meat.
Malabar (Thalassery) Biryani
A popular biryani from Kerala, Malabar biryani uses short-grain rice, aromatic spices, cashews, and raisins, giving it a slightly sweet and rich taste compared to other varieties.
Ambur Biryani
This Tamil Nadu specialty is known for its spicy flavor and simple cooking method. It is usually prepared with seeraga samba rice and served with brinjal curry or raita.